Max Verstappen did not know his DRS failed on his pole position lap at the Dutch Grand Prix but believes he lost around 0.25s due to multiple issues. The home favorite was already on provisional pole at Zandvoort and looked set to comfortably retain his position as he started his final lap, but a marginal improvement opened the door for Lewis Hamilton to get within 0.05s of beating his time. Verstappen says he made a mistake out of the banked Turn 3 that proved costly in terms of his quickest lap but he was unaware his DRS didn’t open on the main straight ending his run.