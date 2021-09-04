CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driven By Delta Surge, August Hiring Dips Sharply

By Scott Horsley
WFAE.org
 6 days ago

We're going to begin tonight with a reality check on the U.S. economy, which is still struggling to regain its footing amid the ongoing pandemic. The nation's economic recovery got tripped up last month by a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. Employers added just 235,000 jobs in August. That's less than a quarter of the job gains in June and July. And the slowdown comes just as key parts of the pandemic safety net are starting to unravel. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley is with us now to tell us more.

