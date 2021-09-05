CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy police stop man suspected of snatching winning ticket

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Police at Rome airport say they prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game card ticket from boarding a flight abroad on Sunday. Italian news reports cited police as saying the man didn’t have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000). But the LaPresse news agency said he had a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain’s Canary Islands. The man, who hasn’t been identified in the reports, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his scooter after the customer asked the shop to verify the big win. He is free on his own recognizance,

