Film Room: Ahkello Witherspoon’s 2019 Performance Versus Steelers

The preseason is over, and meaningful Panthers football is now less than two weeks away and, while it’s nice to see new additions flash during the preseason, they are now about to get a chance to show that they can actually help a team win. For the Panthers, no new addition is going to be more significant in how the season pans out than Sam Darnold and, while it was only the preseason, fans got their first extended look at Darnold in the Panthers’ final preseason game against the Steelers where he played the entire first half.