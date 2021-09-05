CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Film Room: Ahkello Witherspoon’s 2019 Performance Versus Steelers

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter news broke on the Pittsburgh Steelers trading a 2023 fifth-round selection to acquire Seahawks CB Ahkello Witherspoon, many questioned what he role may be in the Steelers secondary in 2021. On paper, Witherspoon is an accomplished player, starting 33-of-47 games played in his first four seasons in the league after being selected in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, logging 117 total tackles (99 solo), two TFLs, 24 PBUs, four INTs, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to begin his NFL career.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#D J Reed S#Pro Football Reference#Juju Smith Schuster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt practices after Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should pay All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was "optimistic" star pass-rusher T.J. Watt would practice with teammates in full on Wednesday after the two-time First-Team All-Pro participated only in individual drills throughout the summer because he's on the final year of his rookie contract and understandably wants a new deal.
NFLYardbarker

Trio of New Corners a Better Flier For Seahawks to Take Over Ahkello Witherspoon

The Seahawks' experiment at left cornerback failed in the preseason. Three of the four players vying for the role are now no longer with the team, and the other—rookie Tre Brown—is currently nursing a knee injury. Each player dropped one-by-one; Pierre Desir was released following the team's first preseason game,...
NFLSteelers Depot

The Steelers’ Offensive Line Is About To Do Something It’s Never Done

Here’s your likely Week 1 Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting front five. It might not be pretty. In fact, it isn’t. But that’s what it is. And in doing so, creates a little bit of Steelers’ history. For the first time in the post-merger era (1970-present), as far back as Pro Football Reference goes, the Steelers will have a brand new front five from Week 1 of one season compared to the next. In that, five players who didn’t start Week One of the prior year, in this case, the 2021 group compared with the 2020 unit. Here’s how 2020 began.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set and ready for the 2021 NFL season, as their first game is on Sunday. This franchise consistently makes a playoff appearance, as Mike Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in the league. However, it’ll be a difficult task this season, as the AFC North is incredibly competitive.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Is Continuing To Speculate About TJ Watt

Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign T.J. Watt to a new deal before the start of the regular season. Watt is seeking an extension that’ll make him one of, if not the, highest-paid defensive player in the league. That makes sense considering he had 53 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2020.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Week 1 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Mondeaux, Rader, Samuels, White

Just like was the case in 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be able to protect four players on their practice squad every week as part of the new rules designed to help out teams that might be dealing with COVID-19 issues. On Tuesday, the Steelers named their four protected practice squad platers for Week 1 and that list includes some very recognizable names.
NFLtheriotreport.com

Film Room: Assessing Sam Darnold’s Start Against The Steelers

The preseason is over, and meaningful Panthers football is now less than two weeks away and, while it’s nice to see new additions flash during the preseason, they are now about to get a chance to show that they can actually help a team win. For the Panthers, no new addition is going to be more significant in how the season pans out than Sam Darnold and, while it was only the preseason, fans got their first extended look at Darnold in the Panthers’ final preseason game against the Steelers where he played the entire first half.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin’s Best Week One Wins

Out of the gate, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a tall task to open the 2021 season, travelling to Buffalo to play the Bills Week One. Pittsburgh is the underdog and rightfully so with question marks around the offensive line, T.J. Watt’s status, and other concerns. Buffalo’s one of the favorites to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Crown after meeting each other in the title game last season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ahkello Witherspoon Brings Confidence With Him To New Secondary

We don’t yet know what his role is going to be, and quite likely it will evolve over the course of the season, but new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is known to possess at least one quality that is essential to his position: Confidence. A 2017 third-round draft pick...
NFLSteelers Depot

CB Witherspoon Surprised By Move, But Adjusting To New Setting In Pittsburgh

It was an eventful conclusion to training camp and the preseason for fifth-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon earned a one year, $4 million contract from his former rival the Seattle Seahawks after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, to compete for a key role in the Seattle secondary. Then on Aug. 31, he found out he had not only made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, but was one of the most experienced cornerbacks on the roster.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: What Will Ahkello Witherspoon’s Role Be?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books. It ended in spectacular fashion — though the wrong kind of spectacular — in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Steelers Further Strengthen Secondary By Signing Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear determined to defend their AFC North title by strengthening their defense. Pittsburgh acquired Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seattle Seahawks in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon, 26, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round...

Comments / 0

Community Policy