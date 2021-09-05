CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Until 2023? Parts Shortage Will Keep Auto Prices Sky-High

By Danny Castillon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A shortage of computer chips that sent auto prices soaring had appeared, finally, to be easing back in the spring. Some relief for consumers seemed to be in sight. That hope has now dimmed. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further slowing any return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low. And that means, analysts say, that record-high consumer prices for vehicles will extend into next year and might not fall back toward earth until 2023.

Economy
Economy
Cars
Cars
Related
Napa, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay auto dealers deal with new-vehicle shortages, raise prices

The pandemic has brought about a North Bay seller’s market — and it’s not about housing. Sales of new vehicles — the second most expensive purchase for most people — are slim pickings for consumers. Blame is placed on a nagging global computer chip shortage that shows no signs of...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Toyota cuts annual auto production target on shortage of chips, parts

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia. The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million...
Industrycycleworld.com

Keeping Engines Cool, Part 2

Editor’s note: This is Part Two of a three-part series on the topic. The final installment will appear soon. Enjoy!. How to cool pistons? There are three possible heat-outflows paths:. From the hot piston to the cooler cylinder wall. From the hot piston to the random oil splattering everything in...
Economywallstreetwindow.com

Unit Auto Sales Fell Again in August as Shortages Drive Inventory Down and Prices Up – Robert Hughes

Sales of light vehicles totaled 13.1 million at an annual rate in August, down from a 14.6 million pace in July. The August result was the fourth consecutive decline and third straight month below the 16 to 18 million range (see top of first chart). Falling auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

Auto chip shortage may last till 2023

“Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand,” said Kallenius, “this could influence 2022 and may be more relaxed in 2023.”. The industry could struggle to source enough chips throughout next year and into 2023, said Kallenius,. VW purchasing chief Murat Aksel said semiconductor supply remains very...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Auto part shortage affects Labor Day weekend car sales in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Labor Day weekend typically means major deals and blowout sales at car dealerships, but this year is different. “We’re not having the foot traffic that we normally see, right? We’re not seeing a lot of people coming in and buying cars,” said Scott McCoy, general sales manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Chip shortage hits Claycomo, other auto plants

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo for two weeks. Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

High Prices, Shortages Plagued US Service Sector In August: Survey

The massive US service sector continued expanding in August but businesses remained worried about high prices and shortages of materials and labor, although there were signs that the situation could be improving, an industry survey released Friday said. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its services index was at...
Real EstateNews Channel Nebraska

One reason house prices could stay sky-high

Last month, Before the Bell observed early signs that the red-hot global housing market could be starting to cool, as elevated prices appeared to hurt demand and home improvement spending eased. We may have called the top too soon. What's happening: US home prices rose 18.6% in June compared to...
Fort Wayne, INthedetroitbureau.com

Shortages Continue to Hamper Auto Production at GM, Stellantis

General Motors will keep the company’s assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan outside Detroit shuttered for another two weeks, beginning Sept. 13, while resuming production at two plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Silao, Mexico. A GM spokesman said the Orion Assembly will take two additional weeks of downtime as...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Are These Auto Parts Retailers Overvalued Right Now?

Morgan Stanley equity analyst Simeon Gutman has downgraded three auto parts retailers: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY). What Happened: Gutman changed the ratings on all three stocks from Overweight to Equal-Weight while keeping the price targets for Advance Auto Parts and O’Reilly...
EconomyCNBC

Unemployment benefits delayed? You can collect past the Labor Day cutoff

Thousands of workers who applied for federal unemployment benefits weeks or months ago are likely still waiting for their funds to arrive. They can collect, despite the official expiration of federal benefits on Labor Day. However, many individuals who are eligible for aid but haven't yet applied have a limited...

