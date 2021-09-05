AMN Reviews: William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops 20 Years Later

Despite what you may have heard, ambient music isn’t going anywhere on Bandcamp. But this month’s best ambient releases do travel into other genres and across other continents. The new compilation from Theory Therapy brings together Australian sound artists and Portland electronic musicians in service of fundraising for mental health. Li Yilei’s work traverses the physical and the intangible, offering a ceramic sculptural instrument along with their new record. And the last installation of a stellar ambient-jazz quartet closes on a remotely recorded note, just as it began. Even if ambient music will be on Bandcamp well into the fall, these releases uniquely capture something nostalgic and fleeting about summer’s end.