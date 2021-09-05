AMN Reviews: William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops 20 Years Later
William Basinski's The Disintegration Loops is one of the most well-known and critically acclaimed ambient works of all time. In the vein of Brian Eno, Basinski made a number of ambient recordings from unconventional sources, such as shortwave radio and delay loops. Stored on magnetic tape for years, Basinski later found that this tape had physically decayed and would continue to do so when played. He recorded hours of this playout, documenting the slow deterioration, and then processed the result with reverb.
