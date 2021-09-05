CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AMN Reviews: William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops 20 Years Later

By Mike
 4 days ago

William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops is one of the most well-known and critically acclaimed ambient works of all time. In the vein of Brian Eno, Basinski made a number of ambient recordings from unconventional sources, such as shortwave radio and delay loops. Stored on magnetic tape for years, Basinski later found that this tape had physically decayed and would continue to do so when played. He recorded hours of this playout, documenting the slow deterioration, and then processed the result with reverb.

AMN Reviews: Luke Stewart – Works for Electric Bass Guitar (2021; Tripticks Tapes)

Luke Stewart does not mess around. He comes right at you on these five improvised solo bass tracks. While a relatively fresh face in the creative music scene, the DC-based Stewart has been receiving outsized acclaim for the last five years (at least). A member of Irreversible Entanglements, Heroes are Gang Leaders, Ancestral Duo, Six Six, and Blacks’ Myths, this is his first solo effort on electric.
AMN Reviews: Van Stiefel – Spirits [Panoramic Recordings pan21]

Guitarist/composer Van Stiefel’s Spirits is an album of music for multitracked guitar inspired by early experiments with overdubbing by guitarists Les Paul, Chet Atkins, and Glen Campbell. The techniques Stiefel used to construct his tracks may be similar to these other guitarists’ efforts, but the sounds are contemporary, varied, and entirely his own.
AMN Reviews: Phill Niblock – NuDaf [Xi Records XI 145/AKOH 145]; Tom Chiu – The Live One [Xi 144]

NuDaf an hour-long, electroacoustic drone work, is the newest release from composer Phill Niblock. Composed in 2020, the piece is constructed out of a series of recordings bassoonist Dafne Vicente-Sandoval made in Cologne in 2015, some of which were used in Niblock’s shorter, 2016 composition Praised Fan. For NuDaf, Niblock layered Vicente-Sandoval’s long tones rather sparingly, creating unisons, near-unisons separated by microtones, and slowly-changing, sometimes startling harmonies. Because Niblock avoids building massive blocks of sound, the piece is dense yet always harmonically legible.
AMN Reviews: Two Archival Recordings from Bloodcount

Bloodcount was the quartet of Tim Berne on alto and baritone sax, Jim Black on drums, Michael Formanek on bass, and Chris Speed on tenor sax and clarinet. Guitarist Marc Ducret expanded this quartet to a quintet when he was available. The group existed from 1993 to 1997 or so and reformed for sporadic shows in the late 2000s. Bloodcount only put out live recordings.
AMN Reviews: Various Artists – Anthology Of Exploratory Music From India (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

The Unexplained Sounds Group is back with a new 2CD release of modern experimental music from India. Stereotypes of Indian music are common outside of that country, perhaps not helped by the popularization of Bollywood soundtracks. While Indian musicians have collaborated with western classical, jazz, and rock artists, there is an ongoing (and incorrect) belief amongst some that music from India is still largely produced by instruments such as the sitar, sarod, tambura, and tabla.
Three Editions Mego Labels To Continue Following Peter Rehberg’s Death

An announcement shared today (September 3) by INA-GRM, the Parisian electro-acoustic research institute with whom Rehberg often collaborated, has revealed that Stephen O’Malley’s Ideologic Organ imprint, as well as the Recollection GRM and Portraits GRM sub-labels, will continue to release music. The main Editions Mego label has, however, been concluded following Rehberg’s passing.
The Best Ambient Music on Bandcamp: August 2021

Despite what you may have heard, ambient music isn’t going anywhere on Bandcamp. But this month’s best ambient releases do travel into other genres and across other continents. The new compilation from Theory Therapy brings together Australian sound artists and Portland electronic musicians in service of fundraising for mental health. Li Yilei’s work traverses the physical and the intangible, offering a ceramic sculptural instrument along with their new record. And the last installation of a stellar ambient-jazz quartet closes on a remotely recorded note, just as it began. Even if ambient music will be on Bandcamp well into the fall, these releases uniquely capture something nostalgic and fleeting about summer’s end.
AMN Reviews: Beatriz Ferreyra – Canto+ (2021; Room40)

Well, Maestra Ferreyra has done it again! Canto+ is yet another essential listen in her ever-growing register of brilliant Acousmatic releases. This is her second on Room40 and, if you enjoyed her previous 2020 release (Echos+), this one should cause cartwheels, happy dances, and straight-out exuberant joy. (I have a few other write-ups on some of her recent material here, here, and here.)
A Closer Listen’s Fall Music Preview ~ Ambient & Drone

Get ready ~ we’re about to cover over 365 albums in five days! Today is the first day of meteorological fall In the Northern Hemisphere, and the release schedule is already packed to the gills. This week, we’ll list all the fall releases we’ve been privileged to hear. Today we...
Review of Fire Music Documentary

When Miles Davis first heard the music of Eric Dolphy, a key figure in the free jazz movement, he described it as “ridiculous”, “sad” and just plain “bad”. Upon encountering the early sounds of free jazz pioneer Ornette Coleman, Thelonious Monk said “there’s nothing beautiful in what he’s playing. He’s just playing loud and slurring the notes. Anybody can do that.” The editors at the jazz world’s bible, Downbeat Magazine, went further, initially criticising the entire genre as a force that’s “poisoning the minds of young players”, jazz critic Gary Giddins recalled.
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share “Cimmerian Shade” and “You Give Death a Bad Name”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine are releasing a new collaborative album together, A Beginner’s Mind, on September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty and now they have shared two new songs from it, “Cimmerian Shade” and “You Give Death a Bad Name.” The album is inspired by different films, with “Cimmerian Shade” taking inspiration from 1991’s Silence of the Lambs and “You Give Death a Bad Name” being inspired by 1968’s zombie classic Night of the Living Dead. Listen to both below.
AMN Reviews: Campbell, Dikeman, van der Weide, Jacquemyn, Kugel – When The Time Is Right (2021; 577 Records)

It is no secret that Europe has generally been a more accepting place for free jazz than the US, and this release drives that point home with the great American trumpeter Roy Campbell teaming up with countryman John Dikeman on sax, as well as three compatriots from across the pond. Recorded live in Amsterdam during the 2013 dOeK Festival, less than one year before Campbell’s passing, this scorching performance demonstrates how outside music can be an exercise in contrasts while emotively communicative.
Mac McCaughan – “Burn A Fax”

Superchunk frontman and Merge Records co-founder Mac McCaughan is releasing his second solo album, The Sound Of Yourself, later this month. Lead single “Dawn Bends” featured Yo La Tengo and Jon Wurster, and “Circling Around” featured Telekinesis’ Michael Benjamin Lerner. “I’m constantly inspired by the work of my peers,” McCaughan says. “I feel lucky to be able to collaborate with them despite the distances between us. Sending off a song into the ether and having it returned greatly improved and in often surprising and moving ways was one of the most satisfying aspects of making this record.”
ADSR Sounds launches 909 – Rhythm sound pack at 62% OFF

ADSR Sounds is celebrating 909 day and with a tribute to the undeniable impact the TR-909 still has on the electronic music scene. The 909 – Rhythm sound pack delivers a collection of samples, loops and kits inspired by the past and designed for modern productions. The sound of the...
AMN Reviews: Nick Storring – Newfoundout [mappa editions MAP027]

Nick Storring’s last solo album, My Magic Dreams Have Lost Their Spell, demonstrated the Toronto composer/multi-instrumentalist’s masterful use of multitracked instruments for the optimization of color and texture. Like My Magic Dreams, Newfoundout, Storring’s new offering, is a solo work of painstakingly composed sounds in vibrant layers, but unlike the earlier album, it pushes rhythm and percussion to the forefront.
Pitchfork

Full Metal Jacket Soundtrack Gets Vinyl Reissue

Mondo Records and Death Waltz Recording Co. are reissuing the soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 war drama Full Metal Jacket. The vinyl pressing is being issued as part of Mondo and Death Waltz’s 10th anniversary release campaign. The Full Metal Jacket soundtrack is pressed to 140 gram “Mother Green and Her Killing Machine” camouflage vinyl, with cover art by Alan Hynes. The soundtarck includes music by Abigail Mead, with songs by Nancy Sinatra, the Trashmen, the Dixie Cups, and more. Abigail Mead is the music-making moniker of Kubrick’s daughter Vivian.
Powers / Rolin Duo Interviewed

This week’s episode features an interview and guest mix from Powers / Rolin Duo, the amazing Columbus-based folk/drone duo consisting of Jen Powers on dulcimer and Matthew Rolin on guitar. Their latest record, Strange Fortune, is out now on Astral Editions. Their trio record with Jason Gerycz, titled Lamplighter, is also out now.
Mac McCaughan of Superchunk Shares Video for New Solo Song “Burn a Fax” (Feat. TORRES)

Mac McCaughan of Superchunk (and also co-founder of Merge Records) is releasing a new solo album, The Sound of Yourself, on September 24 via Merge (of course). Now he has shared its third single, the atmospheric and dreamy “Burn a Fax,” via a video that features a snail. The song features guest vocals from TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) and saxophone from Matt Douglas of The Mountain Goats. Watch the video below, followed by McCaughan’s upcoming tour dates.

