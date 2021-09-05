CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beach Appears To Be Pretty Calm This Labor Day Weekend

By Jessica Vallejo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Usually, Ocean Drive and 5 Street is packed on Labor Day weekend – but that has not been the case this year.

CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo found the scene relatively calm, with just small groups having fun and enjoying the atmosphere.

Ocean Drive was pretty clear expect for traffic being a little backed up.

That could be blamed on the ongoing rain, which some tourists said they do not mind it.

“We just came in about six hours ago from California. I love it. I do not care about the rain,” said tourist Kimberly Koros.

“It feels so good. This is my first vacation that I have had. I have been waiting to go on a vacation since the pandemic. So yeah first time,” said another visitor, Tamber Miller.

Abby Miller added, “Calmer than we thought it was going to be. Maybe it was the rain, but yeah it’s beautiful.”

