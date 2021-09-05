CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on W. 51st Street

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, this unfortunate incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. early Saturday morning.

It happened on W. 51st Street in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire.

When the crews arrived on scene, they discovered that the flames were being fed by oxygen bottles.

Officials say the fire was caused by a person smoking in bed while on oxygen.

Two disabled people escaped the fire.

No one was injured in this incident.

