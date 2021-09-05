Step bet has gotten me back on the road !
Next up seriously have got yo decide what food plan I’m going to follow !. you dont have to follow any particular 'food plan'. all you have to do is learn how to accurately weigh and log your food and eat within your calorie limits. set up your info in your profile on MFP. Set your rate of loss (faster loss is not necessarily better). Eat what MFP tells you to. Eat back a portion of your exercise calories. You will lose weight.community.myfitnesspal.com
Comments / 0