Step bet has gotten me back on the road !

Yes, you didn't give your height and weight but unless you are tiny, it's likely too low for your activity level!. 1380 is really low for most folks but that's definitely way too low for someone as active as you are. Don't eat below BMR - that's your absolute basement minimum in-a-coma "this is what it costs to keep you breathing and your heart beating and absolutely nothing else" energy expenditure. The second you open your eyes or even just sit up in bed, your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) is going to be higher than your BMR.