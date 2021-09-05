CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Around Town: Sept. 5, 2021

By Kathy Berezny
The Riverhead High School Class of 1970 was finally able to celebrate its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 21 — postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. The “Party of the Bay” at the Flanders Men’s Club was a huge success despite the recent resurgence of the virus and concerns about Hurricane Henri. Music was provided by Tommy Sullivan, a former member of the “Brooklyn Bridge.” The deceased members were remembered with a prayer, the song “Memories” by Maroon 5 and a memorial poster. There were also posters on hand reflecting their senior prom, reunion parties, Riverhead High School memories, plus displays of their 1970 football cheerleader and basketball cheerleader uniforms, provided by Sophie Pelc. Each classmate received a painted Riverhead High School 70 rock as a gift. The reunion committee consisted of Peggy Lindsey, Tippy Macksel, Todd Brewster (Emcee) and of course Sophie Pelc. It wouldn’t have been such a successful event were it not for the following: the Flanders Men’s Club, for the delicious food and the stunning scenery; George Gabrielson (Class of ’70) of Gabrielsen’s Country Plant Farm in Jamesport for the flowers; Michael’s Liquors for the second-place raffle wine basket; Tommy Sullivan, who rocked on the 1970’s music; Sophie Pelc, Keith Lewin, Frank Doroski and Madeline Galka, who contributed to the event financially; and Ryleigh Copenhaver who artfully decorated the rocks. And what a night it was — everyone had a blast reliving the good old days! And it poured five minutes after the outside event was over. What luck!

