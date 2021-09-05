CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Want a Brand-New 1953 Jaguar C-Type Race Car? Jag’s Got You Covered

By Kristin V. Shaw
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaguar keeps up its run of continuation cars with the model that won Le Mans in 1953. Jaguar Classic, the arm of the brand dedicated to recreating vintage builds and providing parts, has created a stunning Continuation C-type to celebrate its Le Mans Wins of the 1950s. Revealed to the public this weekend at the Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in the UK, the Continuation C-type is a polished, gleaming redux of the original 1953 on which it is modeled. This one, however, is a decidedly modern version; it’s the first Jaguar Classic car to use 3D CAD to digitally reproduce a model.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Jaguar C Type#Cad#Suede Green Cream#Pastel Blue#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Low Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is A Time Capsule

You’ll have a hard time finding a 1978 Trans Am this good for sale anytime soon!. While 1978 was actually the 8th year of the second generation Pontiac Trans Am, but it was better known as being the second of only two year faces of the Trans Am that was one of the most recognizable body styles of all time. Thanks to the release of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977, the 1977 and 1978 body style in the second generation is one of the most highly sought-after f-bodies ever made. Examples like this stunning 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a perfect embodiment of that iconic style.
CarsGear Patrol

One of the Most Iconic 1990s Sports Cars Is Coming Back

This week is Monterey Car Week. And we got a surprise announcement from Acura. The Integra — the brand's iconic front-wheel-drive sports coupe — will return next year. It was last sold as the Acura RSX in America and went out of production in 2006. The sporty Type R version — regarded by many as one of the best handling front-wheel-drive ever — made our 50 most influential cars list and fetches bonkers prices on Bring a Trailer.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Guy Steals Corvette Off Dealer Lot Right In Front Of Salesperson

Some people will do almost anything to get a brand new C8 Corvette. Take for example this Corvette caper who tried to simply drive away after a test drive with the salesman in hot pursuit. Luckily this Virginia-based Chevy dealership regained possession of their Red Mist Metallic Tint Coat C8 Coupe after the perpetrator only drove a few blocks down the road.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
Utah Stateksl.com

One of Jaguar's rarest cars is now available in Utah

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. Six decades ago U.K. automotive manufacturer Jaguar released the Jaguar E-Type. Since then, this iconic car has come to be regarded as one of the most beautiful and timeless designs in automotive history. With smooth, expertly sculpted lines, head-turning looks and the most advanced performance of its day, the E-Type has endured as a favorite for Jaguar enthusiasts and car lovers everywhere.
MotorsportsCarscoops

F1 Champion Jenson Button To Make Vintage Racing Debut In A Jaguar E-Type

Few racers are more charmingly British than Jenson Button, so it’s only appropriate that his historic racing debut at the Goodwood Revival will come in a Jaguar E-type. Racing against the likes of Ferrari 250 SWBs and Aston Martin DB4GTs, Button will share driving duties with Alex Buncombe in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, which was previously known as the Kinrara Trophy and was first held in 2016.
CarsRoad & Track

Jaguar Classic Is Recreating a Le Mans-Winning C-Type

When Jaguar won the 1951 24 Hours of Le Mans by nine laps, their XK120C "C-Type" was an impressive machine worthy of the highest honor in sports car racing. Two years later, it won again as an awe-inspiring car, a perfected sports prototype touting revolutionary technologies and speed. 70 years after the car's debut and first win, Jaguar Classic is paying homage with a limited run of faithful recreations of the 1953 winner.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

1953 Jaguar C-Type reborn as latest continuation special

Firm marks 70th anniversary of legendary racer's Le Mans win with eight precisely recreated new builds. Jaguar has officially unveiled a new-build C-Type sports car as its fourth authentically recreated continuation model, following similarly conceived D-Type, XKSS and Lightweight E-Type models. The limited-run C-Type Continuation has been hand-built using historic...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Jaguar C-Type Continuation Revealed, Replicates '53 Le Mans Winner

Jaguar's fourth official Continuation model replicates the '53 Le Mans–winning C-type. It's expected to be priced in the seven-figure range. One measure of its expected reception is that the automaker now says its Jaguar Classic division will build 16 copies, instead of the originally announced eight. All cars are sold...
CarsPistonheads

Jaguar unveils finished C-Type Continuation

When is a classic not a classic? It's an existential question raised by a chance to look over the new, official Jaguar C-Type up close for the first time. The 'Car Zero' prototype you see here is as spectacular in the metal as it looks in the pictures, but it is also arguably too perfect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy