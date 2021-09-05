Want a Brand-New 1953 Jaguar C-Type Race Car? Jag’s Got You Covered
Jaguar keeps up its run of continuation cars with the model that won Le Mans in 1953. Jaguar Classic, the arm of the brand dedicated to recreating vintage builds and providing parts, has created a stunning Continuation C-type to celebrate its Le Mans Wins of the 1950s. Revealed to the public this weekend at the Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in the UK, the Continuation C-type is a polished, gleaming redux of the original 1953 on which it is modeled. This one, however, is a decidedly modern version; it’s the first Jaguar Classic car to use 3D CAD to digitally reproduce a model.www.thedrive.com
