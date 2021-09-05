UFC Fight Night 191 post-event facts: Derek Brunson climbs win, finishes list at middleweight
The UFC kicked off its September schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 191 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streamed on ESPN+. Derek Brunson’s (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) late career push toward a UFC middleweight title shot continued in the main event when he submitted Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in the third round to extend his winning streak to five fights.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
