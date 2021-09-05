CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night 191 post-event facts: Derek Brunson climbs win, finishes list at middleweight

By Mike Bohn
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC kicked off its September schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 191 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card streamed on ESPN+. Derek Brunson’s (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) late career push toward a UFC middleweight title shot continued in the main event when he submitted Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in the third round to extend his winning streak to five fights.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Nate Marquardt
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Chris Leben
Person
Molly Mccann
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
Person
Anderson Silva
Person
Sean Strickland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Espn#Vip#Ngannou#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 results: Derek Brunson submits Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett wins crazy UFC debut

The UFC Vegas 36 main card just wrapped up, and we got four cool finishes and one dominant decision. This event was also the setting where Liverpool, England’s rising star, Paddy Pimblett, picked up a first-round TKO finish of Luigi Vendramini. This win did not come without a challenge, as Vendramini was connecting flush with some damaging left hooks early in the fight. Paddy would not be denied, though, and unleashed his own onslaught of leather that put Vendramini on the proverbial ropes. Once he smelled blood, “The Baddy” cranked up his aggression to achieve a standing TKO ,just as Vendramini fell to the ground. Like him, love him, or hate him... Paddy is must-see television and has now officially won a UFC fight.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Derek Brunson shuts down the hype of Edmen Shahbazyan

Make Derek Brunson the underdog at your own risk. Disrespect was in the air in August 2020 when Brunson and the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. A protege of famed Ronda Rousey trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, Shahbazyan was 5-0 under Zuffa properties and being touted as a potential future title challenger in the UFC middleweight division. His vicious first-round head kick KO of Brad Tavares in his previous fight only further validated those calls.
UFCf4wonline.com

UFC on ESPN+ 49 live results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 49: Brunson vs. Till, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC kicks off the month of September, which has three events, with an afternoon show in Las Vegas, one that was originally planned to be the return to London before COVID restrictions kept it from happening. It features a lot of fighters from England, including one in the main event looking to get close to securing a title shot.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: ‘Brunson vs Till’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, September 4th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 36: ‘Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till’ event, which was broadcast from the cozy confines of the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guys will have hot takes,...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Middleweights looking to solidify their place in the title chase collide in this weekend’s main event as Derek Brunson and Darren Till go toe-to-toe to close out the night. Brunson has been the “Emerging Contender Killer” over the course of his four-fight winning streak, turning back a collection of fighters on solid runs looking to climb the divisional ladder at his expense. After dispatching Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch in 2019, the Top 15 stalwart handed Edmen Shahbazyan the first loss of his career last summer, and halted Kevin Holland’s rapid ascent in March, pushing his record to 11-4 in his last 15 appearances and 22-7 overall.
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

FC puts on another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson takes on No. 7 ranked Darren Till in the main event. In the co-main event, heavyweight strikers go head-to-head as No. 13 Tom Aspinall meets No. 14 Serghei Spivac. UFC...
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

A potential title shot is on the line Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till as Derek Brunson takes on Darren Till. The battle of ranked middleweight contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET. The fifth-ranked Brunson is a seasoned veteran who could make a strong case for title consideration should he manage his fifth consecutive victory. He faces a fellow hungry contender in the No. 7-ranked Till, a fan favorite who is still looking for a signature win at middleweight following a failed title run at welterweight.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Check out Derek Brunson’s top UFC finishes | Video

Be ready from the opening bell when you fight UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, because all but one of Brunson’s career finishes has taken place in the very first round. Brunson, ranked no. 5 in the middleweight division, takes on no. 7 ranked Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out Brunson’s top UFC finishes.
UFCmymmanews.com

Stylebender’s Future Foe: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

This Saturday, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, a pivotal Middleweight contest takes place in the main event of UFC Fight Night 191. Top 10 contenders #5 ranked Derek Brunson (22 wins, 7 losses) and #7 ranked Darren “The Gorilla” Till (18 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw) do battle to determine who could be next for the Middleweight Champion, Mixed Martial Arts megastar, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (21 wins, 1 loss).
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 36 rankings update: Derek Brunson, Tom Aspinall ascend rankings

The UFC Vegas 36 rankings update has been released and middleweight Derek Brunson and heavyweight Tom Aspinall both ascended in the official UFC rankings. Brunson defeated Darren Till via third-round submission to move up to No. 4 overall in the UFC middleweight rankings, swapping positions with Marvin Vettori. Brunson has won his last five straight fights and has been looking like a serious title contender as of late. He is hoping to get a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but he has also mentioned fights against the Paul brothers and Jared Cannonier as potential options.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Brunson wants title shot after UFC Fight Night 191, but Jared Cannonier not 'off the table'

LAS VEGAS – Derek Brunson wants his opportunity to challenge for the middleweight title after his main event win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 191. Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) earned a third-round submission of Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in Saturday’s headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, giving him five consecutive victories since he met Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 in November 2018.
UFCmymmanews.com

Six Under-The-Radar Storylines For UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

The UFC was supposed to be in London this weekend, but with COVID still around, back to Vegas they go. With that being said, UFC is back at the Apex; they are bringing us a big fight in the middleweight division. No. 5 ranked Derek Brunson fights No. 7 ranked Darren Till. The winner of this fight could quite possibly be on the brink of a title shot. However, if you look past the main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.
UFCUSA Today

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Derek Brunson after UFC Fight Night 191 win?

Derek Brunson thrived again as the underdog Saturday when he upset Darren Till in the UFC Fight Night 191 main event. Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC) extended his winning streak to five consecutive fights in the middleweight division when he tapped out Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) in the third round of their headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Review: Brunson stops Till

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET) #5 Derek Brunson (186 lbs.) vs. #7 Darren Till (185.5 lbs.) #13 Tom Aspinall (247 lbs.) vs. #14 Serghei Spivac (238.5 lbs.) Alex Morono (170.5 lbs.) vs. David Zawada (170.5 lbs.) Modestas Bukauskas (205 lbs.) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5 lbs.) Paddy Pimblett (155.5 lbs.)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy