The Language Of Liberty: A Citizen's Vocabulary

WFAE
 5 days ago
This show originally aired on March 22, 2021. Do you have to think twice when news reports mention “filibuster,” “demagogue” or “pluralism?” If you do, you’re not alone. Many would agree that our civics education over the last couple of generations hasn’t been up to snuff when teaching the basics...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

