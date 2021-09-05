The Language Of Liberty: A Citizen's Vocabulary

As we begin the semester, we're highlighting Bryn Mawr's newest faculty members. The College supports faculty excellence in both research and teaching. I’m a scholar and teacher of Russian language and culture of the long 20th century. My book, All Future Plunges to the Past: James Joyce in Russian Literature (Cornell University Press, 2021), explores how Russian writers from the mid-1920s to the present day have read and creatively responded to Joyce’s fiction. It illuminates how they have used Joyce’s ideas as a critical lens to shape, prod, and constantly redefine their own place in literary history, and to extend the analysis to the present day, it features interviews with a range of contemporary authors and critics.