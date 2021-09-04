Saint Vincent Mourns Loss of Rabbi Jason Edelstein
The Saint Vincent community is mourning the loss of Rabbi Jason Z. Edelstein, who passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Rabbi Edelstein taught courses to largely Roman Catholic students at Saint Vincent College on Jewish theology and history, the Holocaust, and on Catholic-Jewish dialogue. For more than two decades he also made use of his training as a clinical psychologist and his decades of service as a rabbi to train Saint Vincent seminarians in pastoral counseling, creating a relationship as unique and cherished as Rabbi Edelstein’s character.www.stvincent.edu
