CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Solheim Cup 2021: Players wear ‘Happy Birthday' ribbons supporting fellow pro’s ailing daughter

By Ryan Herrington
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey may be competitors this week at Inverness Club, but the members of the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams have a camaraderie that transcends the course. And when one of their own is hurting, they don’t hesitate to lend some support. It’s why on Sunday at the Solheim Cup,...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Happy Birthday#Lpga Tour#Ribbons#Inverness Club#European#Lpga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14

Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
Family Relationshipsthegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, pregnant with first child

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, are expecting their first child -- and Friday seemed like the right time for the three-time major winner to let the world know when he's going to officially become a dad. The Spieths will become a family of three in November, with a projected...
GolfGolf Digest

The first tee at the Solheim Cup is one of the best scenes in all of sports

There’s nothing quite like it in golf. The first tee at the Solheim Cup is loud, it’s packed, it’s passionate, it’s not your normal tournament. The Solheim Cup has its own form of etiquette on the first tee: Instead of quiet fans, if you ask them for noise, you’ll get it. Danielle Kang loved the energy of the crowd from her first Solheim Cup back in 2017. True to form, she was hyping the crowd up again on Saturday at Inverness as she teed off in the first match with her partner, Austin Ernst. They took on newly crowned AIG Women’s Open winner Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren in foursomes.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Padraig Harrington has a plan with his captain's picks, barring any late craziness at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England — He’s down to six candidates, with the prospect of more emerging over the course of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The European Tour’s flagship event doubles as the final qualifying tournament for the team that Padraig Harrington will lead against the United States later this month at the Ryder Cup. The Irishman offered no names, of course, but was prepared to concede that if nothing changes between now and Sunday evening, the three choices for captain’s picks available to him are already in his mind. But that’s a long way off and multiple possibilities are in play.
GolfGolf Digest

Justin Rose responds to pressure of playing for a Ryder Cup spot with 'world-class' form at BMW PGA

VIRGINIA WATER, England — It was Arnold Palmer who first came up with the line that nothing in golf is harder than making a birdie when you absolutely have to make one. Which makes Justin Rose’s opening round of five-under par 67 in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth all the more impressive. The 41-year old Englishman has to at least play well - and preferably win - the European Tour’s “flagship” event if he is to make a sixth consecutive appearance in Old World colours at the Ryder Cup later this month. So he has to “birdie” 72 holes, not just one.
GolfGolf Digest

For the second time in four weeks, tour pro misses out on a PGA Tour card by one spot

On Sunday evening at Victoria National in Indiana, Justin Lower was trying to process the most emotional moment of his professional golf career. With an up-and-down for par on the 18th hole, the 32-year-old had shot a final-round 71 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. That was good enough for a T-15 finish that bumped him from T-40 in the KFT Final Series points race to 25th, securing the last of the PGA Tour cards available for the 2021-22 season.
hometownsource.com

Happy 16th Birthday TT!

We hope you have a very Sweet 16th. We are so proud of you and love you very much! With love forever, Dad, Mom and Ash XOXOXO.
Toledo, OHGolfWRX

Take a look at Team USA’s 2021 Solheim Cup swag

The Solheim Cup begins this Saturday from Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, with the U.S. team in a patriotic mood as they look to reclaim the trophy after being defeated by the European side back in 2019. Ahead of the event, the women have been showing off their U.S themed...
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mel's moxie; Resurgent Reid back in Solheim Cup mix

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mel Reid considered Catriona Matthew's offer and did her best to maintain her composure. Yes, Reid knows she should have been flattered when Matthew called two years ago to ask if Reid would serve as one of Matthews' vice-captains for the European team at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
GolfPosted by
The Blade

Making Solheim Cup captain's picks can be agonizing experience

Juli Inkster embraced the United States Solheim Cup captaincy perhaps better than anyone in the history of the three-decade event. She bleeds red, white, and blue. Her bubbly personality endeared her to players. She struck the right motivational tone. And her accomplished career generated respect in the locker room.
Toledo, OHUSA Today

Check the yardage book: Inverness Club for the LPGA's Solheim Cup

Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, site of this weekend’s Solheim Cup, features an 18-hole course opened in 1919 by legendary architect Donald Ross that was restored in 2017-18 by Andrew Green. The club has hosted several top events, including the U.S. Open (1920, 1931, 1957, 1979), the PGA Championship (1986,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy