Solheim Cup 2021: Players wear ‘Happy Birthday' ribbons supporting fellow pro’s ailing daughter

Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!