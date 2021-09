Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning return to Manchester United looks like being the headline deal of this summer’s Premier League transfer window but there could be plenty more still to come.Several clubs are going into the final hours still with business to do – desperate to strengthen key departments, eager to move big-earners off the wage bill, or in some cases both.Here we take a look at the key talking points before Tuesday night’s deadline.United to move players on?Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford has delighted fans and left manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purring over his attacking options, but the Norwegian will know...