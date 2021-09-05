CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps [Update 9: AirPods AirTag case, Stick-On Mount, more]

By Justin Kahn
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Vegan Leather#Genuine Leather#Pelican#Spigen#Elago#Casely#Iphone#Apple Airtag Loop#Nomad#Pad Quill 4 Pack#Tpu#Moko Protective Cases For#Esr#Silicone#Belkin Belki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

How much is your iPhone 11/Pro worth right now?

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are no longer the latest and greatest iPhones, and that means it’s time to check your trade in values. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone 11 to upgrade to the iPhone 12 or the brand-new iPhone 13, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.
Electronicsiphonelife.com

Meet Your New Affordable & Stylish AirTag Keychain

AirTags can save you an unbelievable amount of time and stress by leading you directly to your lost keys, bag, or anything else that you tend to misplace. However, in order to attach your AirTag to whatever object you wish to keep track of, you’ll need a holder—CASEBUDi has created one that's super stylish, very affordable, and fits your AirTag like a glove!
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2021

We’re finally headed into the fall Apple product releases, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for September 2021 below…
Shoppingiclarified.com

Apple AirTag Leather Loop On Sale for 10-11% Off [Deal]

Apple's AirTag Leather Loop holder is on sale today for 10-11% off. That drops its price from $39 to around $35, the lowest ever. Currently, the Saddle Brown color is discounted to $35.20 and the Product RED color is on sale for $34.73. You can purchase an AirTag for $29.
Electronicstheapplepost.com

Apple releases firmware update for AirTags

Apple has released a firmware update for AirTags, the tracking accessory that integrates with the Find My app to allow users to track items such as handbags, keys, backpacks, or other items from their iPhone. Apple’s last AirTag firmware update came in June when the company reduced the length of...
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

You're it! Using Apple's AirTags to find lost items

Some people never lose anything. If you never, ever misplace anything — your keys, wallet, car, luggage or anything else — you can safely skip today’s column. But, if you are like most people (including yours truly), Apple recently introduced an easy way to keep track of almost any object and find it quickly and easily when you misplace it.
Electronicslifewire.com

The Case for Cheaper AirPods Max

What was Apple thinking when it priced the $550 AirPods Max?. AirPods are a sensation. They sound great, they could hardly be more portable, and they offer all kinds of deep integrations with iPhones and iPads that other headphones can’t even hope to match. But they’re not for everyone. For hearing-aid users, people who can’t or hate putting things in their ears, AirPods are out, and the over-the-ear Max model is more expensive than many audiophile headphones.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Concerned for the safety of your AirPods? Then check out these cases

NEWS – Even though the current iteration of Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t the most comfortable in my alien ears, I still love them and the little charging case. I tend to use my Apple AirPods Pro case as a fidget toy, flipping the cover open and closed just to feel that satisfying flip and click. But the charging case is crazy slippery. I’ve already put a big scratch on my case. 🙁 There is an easy way to avoid wear and tear on your Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro charging case, and that’s with a case for the case. In the image above, you can see the LifeProof cases, and below are cases from OtterBox. Both of these companies are knowing for protective phone cases and that protection carries over to protecting AirPods.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Spigen’s New AirPods Case Lets You Slot In An AirTag

Apple’s AirPods has its own Find My feature where you can try to look for it in case you misplaced it. Given how small the AirPods are, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve ended up misplacing them more than once, and if you’d like a better way of tracking them, then maybe Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case could be of interest to you.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Spigen Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro Case with AirTag Cover

Spigen Tag Armor Duo AirPods Pro case not only protects your AirPods Pro, but also holds your AirTag with an AirTag cover to prevent you from losing the ANC earbuds. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Tag Armor Duo is an innovative 2-in-1 protection solution that combines...
Electronicsboardingarea.com

My Favorite New Travel Accessory – Apple AirTag

My new favorite travel accessory is the Apple AirTag. These are great for tracking bags, rental cars, carryons – anything you need to find during travel!. I almost always travel in one direction with just a carryon but for the return, I often have a couple of checked bags. While there are plenty of accessories I carry with me all the time that help along the way (like Anker chargers, Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, etc), I have a new favorite travel accessory!
Electronicstheapplepost.com

Apple pushes revised firmware version for AirTags

Apple released a firmware update for AirTags last week, updating the tracking accessory following its last firmware update in June when the company reduced the length of time it took for people to be notified when an unknown AirTag was traveling with them. It’s not known exactly what changes last...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

Apple drops revised AirTag firmware with internal build number of 1A291c

Apple has launched a revised AirTag firmware carrying an internal build number of 1A291c while the firmware version has remained unchanged at 1.0.276. Apple has revised the recently released AirTag firmware. The new version has an internal build number of 1A291c. The firmware version is unchanged (1.0.291) The previous version...
Bicyclesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E-bike with integrated AirTag: VanMoof S3 in a short test

Equipping a mostly expensive e-bike with a tracking system is obvious so that it can be tracked down as much as possible in the event of loss. In addition to its own GSM-based location tracking, the manufacturer VanMoof is now also integrating into Apple’s “Where is?” Network in its S3 e-bike model. This makes it possible to locate the e-bike using (third-party) iPhones in the area. They identify the bike within Bluetooth range and report their position anonymously to the network so that the owner can query the location of the S3 in the Apple app.
Electronicsigeeksblog.com

Raptic Tactical Wallet and Link+Lock: Make your AirTag smarter

While Apple’s AirTag helps us protect our belongings, the least we could do is provide it a nice, cozy, cushioned home. And what if that home (read case) can manifold the AirTag’s capability? Won’t it be icing on the cake? Well, Raptic’s Tactical Wallet and Link+Lock do precisely that and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy