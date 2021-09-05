Went with a school group. I was 11....

& sorry you won’t return. I’d like to respond to some of your comments and hopefully not sound too defensive BUT clearly you wouldn’t catch me sitting in our own student section or near them for same reason. Once they’re drunk, they are equal opportunity Richards...sometimes, but I could see myself not doing the unc dad thing if they persisted, as thats totally whacked. That said, let WVU into ACC and we will look like babies compared to their urine bombs, thrown golf balls and D batteries (C’s if you’re lucky.) also no way you’d get across town without being physically assaulted even if you’re old and despite those that will claim otherwise, I’ve seen and heard of it enough now, THAT’s odd!🤔