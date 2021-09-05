CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Went with a school group. I was 11....

Tek v ncsu. Ended in a tie, and i think tek was 1-9-1 that year. Wore my UVA hoodie bc it was cold and i didnt know better. Our group sat in the student section. A buddy and i spent the whole game being smacked in the back of the head by tek students. They threw dip at us all game, and poured beer on us as well. Plus all sorts of verbal harassment. Then we got separated from our group on the way back to the bus. Did we get help? No...we got "fuck you, pieces of shit." Finally found a cop 30 min later that helped us out. And people wonder why i hate tek so much.

ESSENCE GU Went Back To School With The Disney Dreamers Academy!

Here's everything you missed, including mental health awareness tips, time management strategies & more, just in time for back to school. We heard you didn’t show up live for GU Back to School Presented by Disney Dreamers Academy, but that’s okay. You were probably juggling all the things in order to crush your classes this fall. Girls United co-creator, Rechelle Dennis, hosted the hour-long show which featured workshops, highlights of Disney Dreamers Academy Alum and fireside chats! Here’s a quick recap of what you (and your parents) missed.
What I heard when I returned to school

Many students are going back to school for in-person learning. RadioActive youth producer Charlotte Engrav is one of them. She feels mixed emotions. In this creative audio diary told entirely through sound, she shares her experience with anxiety during school after over a year of virtual classes. [RadioActive Youth Media...
Atlanta Art Teacher Suspended For Using N-Word During Class

An Atlanta-based art teacher who previously won a Teacher of the Year award is now facing penalties for getting caught on video using the N-word during class. Alcovy High School art teacher Alexandrea Boyington was suspended from her teaching position pending an investigation into a video that shows the white educator using the racial slur in class, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
Transgender student bullied in bathroom could be punished before boys who harassed him

Mother is left concerned about her transgender son’s safety after he was bullied in his school’s bathroom by his classmates last week. On Monday, August 23, her son Tobi had entered a boys restroom. Shortly after a group of boys entered and started chanting, “transphobic slurs, and then it got louder and louder… they started hitting and kicking at the stall door, so Tobi had to use his back to brace it and then put his foot on the toilet to keep the door shut,” shared the devastated mother.
Parents oppose vaccines: If vaccines for school children are required, almost half of parents will keep their children home, recent poll shows

The vaccine hesitancy has been a real struggle for months now and while health experts were urging people to get vaccinated, starting May the number of daily vaccinated people was declining every day until the Delta variant took off in July. Meanwhile, vaccines were approved for everyone aged 12 and...
There are two groups of people I truly feel for

WRT how much Covid countermeasures have disrupted life (this is beyond those whose health or financial stability has been impacted). One is high school seniors and the other is college freshmen. Those are supposed to be some of the more awesome years of your life. Not so much if one of them was 2020.
Bedfordshire parents protest over special school places gap

Some 52 pairs of shoes have been placed outside council offices to highlight the number of children parents say are being denied places at special schools. Protestors said Central Bedfordshire Council was not supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). One parent, Becci Liggitt, said the lack of...
Parents only

It’s a $50k a year private school. A bunch of neurotic parents will talk about little Johnny or Susie’s life being ruined if they don’t get into Stanford. No thanks. I have nothing in common with any of them, their pronouns, or their anxieties. My son will be home with...
Islamophobia after 9/11: effects on Muslim students

Muslim students who were alive for the tragic events of 9/11 have little memory of that day, but they were raised in a country that was taught to fear them. Hoover, Ala., junior Saba Sultan said when she was growing up, her mother advised her to tell her peers she was Hindu.
If the picnic also involves your child, I'd choose that over football.

I just watched some family videos from when my daughter was 2 or 3. She's 9 now, but it feels like just yesterday she was a toddler, and it reminded me that before I know it, she'll be an adult and will be living on her own. The day she moves out for good is going to crush me, so I want to soak up every moment that I can.
Thx for coming & for your comments

& sorry you won’t return. I’d like to respond to some of your comments and hopefully not sound too defensive BUT clearly you wouldn’t catch me sitting in our own student section or near them for same reason. Once they’re drunk, they are equal opportunity Richards...sometimes, but I could see myself not doing the unc dad thing if they persisted, as thats totally whacked. That said, let WVU into ACC and we will look like babies compared to their urine bombs, thrown golf balls and D batteries (C’s if you’re lucky.) also no way you’d get across town without being physically assaulted even if you’re old and despite those that will claim otherwise, I’ve seen and heard of it enough now, THAT’s odd!🤔
Group Of Parents Protest Masks In Schools

JACKSON – It was a Board of Education meeting like no other. Parents entered the Jackson Memorial High School, some carrying protest signs, to be greeted by black garbed security personnel and township police officers as they moved toward the fine arts center. This set the scene for a lengthy...

