Went with a school group. I was 11....

Tek v ncsu. Ended in a tie, and i think tek was 1-9-1 that year. Wore my UVA hoodie bc it was cold and i didnt know better. Our group sat in the student section. A buddy and i spent the whole game being smacked in the back of the head by tek students. They threw dip at us all game, and poured beer on us as well. Plus all sorts of verbal harassment. Then we got separated from our group on the way back to the bus. Did we get help? No...we got "fuck you, pieces of shit." Finally found a cop 30 min later that helped us out. And people wonder why i hate tek so much.
