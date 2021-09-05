I think it was the Christmas morning offense when all the kids are playing

When I inherited my mom's recipe box, I mostly knew what I'd find: her pecan-heavy riff on fresh cranberry-oat cookies; three or four versions of monkey bread; the sukiyaki I'd request for dinner almost every week; lots of recipes for her beloved bulgur wheat. One of the biggest surprises was totally unfamiliar — to my knowledge, it had never been mentioned, let alone baked. The card was in my aunt's handwriting, labeled "Grandma Anderson's Sour Cream Cookies." A cookie connection to my great-grandmother, who died more than 30 years before I was born? I had to bake them.
Comments / 0