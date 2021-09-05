I think it was the Christmas morning offense when all the kids are playing

They say TV advertisements are meant to reach their target audience, and one woman can definitely attest to this after she was freaked out at just how accurate one particular commercial was - prepare to be creeped out...TikToker Morgan Mousel (@morgthestallion) was casually eating a Reeses’ pumpkin and was explaining how it was “a year expired” and wanted to see if it was “actually shaped like a pumpkin” after all this time.Though before she could find out, her mouth drops as she flips the camera to show people what she is seeing - a Reese’s commercial displaying their popular peanut...