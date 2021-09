Now that we’re on the doorstep of the 2021 season, it’s time to take one last long look at the roster George Paton assembled in his first offseason as general manager. The hope is my notes below help to fill in the gaps on some of the lesser known additions as well as where my expectations lie with each group. I’ll admit this is easily the most optimistic I’ve felt about the Broncos’ playoff chances since I began writing for Mile High Report.