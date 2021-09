Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had no complaints about Burnley’s combative approach after his side’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.Patrick Bamford turned home a late equaliser for Leeds after their former striker Chris Wood had given Burnley a second-half lead.The Clarets, who had four players booked by referee Michael Oliver were intent on winning all their physical battles as they chased their first points of the season. Leeds received three yellow cards of their own.When asked if he had been concerned for his players, Bielsa said : “No, I thought it was a very heated game but not any more...