Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * From late Monday night to Friday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 19.7 Sun 9 am CDT 20.2 22.6 23.5