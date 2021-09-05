CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans great Jurrell Casey 'excited' to watch Jeffery Simmons in 2021

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUAii_0bnQR8mt00

Tennessee Titans fans and one of the greats the franchise has ever seen, Jurrell Casey, have something in common: they are all excited for what defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will do in 2021.

Simmons has shown plenty of flashes of having elite potential during his first two seasons. Now that he’s had his first full offseason since entering the league, Simmons is expected to take that next step.

During his retirement press conference on Thursday, Casey said the 2021 season is Simmons’ “time to go shine,” per David Boclair of Sports Illustrated.

“It’s his time to go shine,” Casey said. “It’s his time to get the job done. I left some big shoes out there for him to fill. So, I hope he goes out there and handles it.

“From his first two years now, he’s definitely been doing it. I’m definitely excited to see how he comes [along].”

Simmons is in phenomenal shape, and he’ll have much more help around him after the additions of defensive lineman Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

Far too often last season, Simmons was limited because teams were able to focus extra attention on him. If all goes well with the new additions around him, that’ll be much more difficult to do.

The rest of the league is starting to take notice of the 2019 first-round pick, as he was recently listed on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2021” list, coming in at No. 78. We have a feeling he’ll be higher on that list in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHfGN_0bnQR8mt00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Greats#American Football#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Bears on Saturday Night at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in the preseason finale at Nissan Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, and unavailable for the preseason finale. Chances are he wasn't going to play anyway, as the team has one last opportunity to take a long look at their options behind him. Matt Barkley will start against the Bears. The plan is to rotate the quarterbacks – Barkley and Logan Woodside – every two series. There's no question Barkley has pushed Woodside for the back-up spot, largely because of his accuracy and ability to throw the ball downfield. Another impressive showing by Barkley against the Bears could make the conversations at this position even more interesting early next week.
NFLYardbarker

Bears and Titans, Where to Watch, Betting Odds

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. The setting: It's QB Justin Fields' first start as the Chicago Bears (1-1) and Tennessee Titans (2-0) close the preseason. Fields is expected to play the first half, followed by Nick Foles. Fields goes to backup duties starting with the opener Sept. 12 against the Rams. The Titans won't have quarterback Ryan Tannehill and coach Mike Vrabel due to COVID-19 and eight of their players were still on the reserve/COVID list as of Friday. The Titans will start former Bears QB Matt Barkley at QB. After going 9-7 in his Vrabel's first two years as coach, the Titans were 11-5 last year. The Bears are coming off their second playoff berth in three seasons under coach Matt Nagy.
NFLYardbarker

How Jurrell Casey Knew It Was Time to Retire

NASHVILLE – It was not a calendar that told Jurrell Casey that it was time to retire from the NFL. Never mind that more than a decade had passed since the Tennessee Titans selected him in the third round (77th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft or that his 32nd birthday was not far off, which would make him an old man by professional football standards.
NFLUSA Today

Titans vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Tennessee Titans will hit the field for their preseason finale on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. While this is just an exhibition contest, it has its significance, as players who are either vying for a role or a roster spot in general will have their last opportunity to show they belong before final cuts on Aug. 31.
NFL247Sports

Bears vs. Titans: 6 things to watch in preseason finale

The Chicago Bears saw their former quarterback throw all over the field last week, as Mitch Trubisky shined against the defnese in their second preseason game. It was a sloppy game in all three phases of the game and left fans unsatisfied in the middle preseason game. Neither Andy Dalton...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Justin Field throws impressive touchdown pass against Titans

Justin Fields took the field as Chicago’s starter in their final preseason game on Saturday night, and once again, the rookie was impressive. Fields played the first half and went 7-for-10 for 54 yards and a touchdown plus two rushes for 13 yards. But the highlight of the half was this perfectly placed touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted.
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Javian Hawkins Scores in Titans’ Preseason Game vs. Bears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins didn’t waste much time showing the Tennessee Titans why they should keep him on their 53-man roster. Just two days after being signed by the organization, Hawkins had one last shot to show what he can do. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears came to Nashville in what was the Titans’ final game of the preseason, and he seized the moment.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL, he announced this morning. Casey, 31, was the Titans' third-round pick in 2011. In nine years with the Titans, he tallied 686 tackles, 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
NFLKESQ

Titans tackle Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver. Casey scheduled his announcement for Thursday afternoon at Nissan Stadium where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a two-time team Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era. His final game with Tennessee was the AFC championship game in January 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans news: Twitter reacts as Jurrell Casey retires

Jurrell Casey #99, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) All Tennessee Titans are not created equal. Every mention of retirement won’t stir up feelings of nostalgia and good times, but when someone like Jurrell Casey says he’s hanging up the cleats, that’s definitely worth a mention. Talk about 53-man...
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Jurrell Casey's wife? Partner and children after retirement announcement

The former Tennessee Titans DE has announced his retirement from the NFL. Naturally, people were curious about Jurrell Casey’s wife, children and his life away from football. Jurrell Casey announces retirement from NFL. After 10 seasons in the NFL, Jurrell Casey has decided to hang up his cleats and retire.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans DL Jurrell Casey Feels the Love on the Day He Retires From the NFL

NASHVILLE – Jurrell Casey took one last lap at Nissan Stadium on Thursday. Following his retirement press conference, one he vowed not to cry at, the Titans legend returned to the locker room he used to get suited up in before games. Outfitted in a blue sports coat, he tried his Titans helmet on one last time.
NFLESPN

Five-time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey retires from NFL after 10 seasons with Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons in the NFL. Casey spent his first nine seasons with the Titans and was considered one their most consistent and dependable players. The five-time Pro Bowler played three games with the Denver Broncos last year before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. He was released by the Broncos this past February.
NFLwearebreakingnews.com

Five-time Pro Bowl Pick Jurrell Casey Announces Retirement

The former Titans star spent one final season with the Broncos last year, when he was only able to play three games due to injury. Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announced his retirement Thursday after 10 NFL seasons. Casey spent his first nine seasons with the Titans and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy