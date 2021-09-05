CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dracut, MA

Driver Shoots At Vehicle With Child Inside During Apparent Dracut Road Rage Incident

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33psif_0bnQKSrT00

DRACUT (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots at a couple and their child Saturday night during an apparent road rage incident in Dracut.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

A 32-year-old Lowell woman was driving on Bridge Street near the Dracut Convenience Center when the incident began. A 33-year-old Hudson, N.H. man and a child were also in the vehicle.

The woman told police the suspect repeatedly drove in the wrong lane trying to get next to her.

Police said the suspect eventually passed the victims and slammed on his brakes. The woman said she tried to drive around the man, but he got out and shot at her vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police have not made any arrests.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is young and about 5’10” tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a white tank top and red shorts. Police said the man was driving a light blue Honda CRV. He left the area after the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Dracut Police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dracut, MA
Dracut, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lowell, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Surveillance Video Shows 2 Lowell Police Cruisers Hit By Car

LOWELL (CBS) – Two Lowell police cruisers were hit by a car overnight right outside of a neighborhood precinct. Both were parked near the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway when a car slammed into them around 10:30 p.m. Monday. No one was in either cruiser at the time. The crash was captured on surveillance video. 🎥 surveillance footage showing the moment 2 Lowell Police cruisers were hit last night while parked outside a neighborhood precinct on Bridge St. I’m told there was no one in either cruiser at the time. Police say no significant injuries reported @wbz pic.twitter.com/AY5dkalCSW — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 7, 2021 The car that hit them flipped over and landed on its side in the middle of the street. The driver, who has not been identified, was hurt, but not seriously, according to police. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.
Dedham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

9-Year-Old Dedham Boy Hospitalized After Leg Impaled On Fence

DEDHAM (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after his leg was impaled on a fence surrounding his apartment complex. The Dedham Fire Department cut a 9-year-old boy off this fence, which was stuck through his leg, Wednesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV) The Dedham Fire Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. and found the tip of the fence had gone through the boy’s right thigh. The fire department had to use the hydraulic cutters used in car accidents to cut a section of the fence off — just small enough to fit in the ambulance — and get the boy on the ground. He was taken with the fence in his leg to Children’s Hospital Boston. Dedham Fire Chief William F. Spillane said the boy didn’t cry and was the bravest child he has seen in more than 20 years of firefighting. Spillane said it was likely the boy was taking a shortcut home and slipped as he was climbing over the top of the fence. The boy is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover.
Worcester, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Surveillance Video Shows SUV Crash Into Worcester Restaurant

WORCESTER (CBS) – Surveillance video shows the moment an SUV crashed into a Worcester restaurant Tuesday morning. Nobody inside Brazierr Restaurant was injured when the Toyota Highlander went off Chandler Street and through a wall into the dining area. An SUV crashed into the side of Brazierr restaurant in Worcester (WBZ-TV) Restaurant owner Leandro Alvez, his wife, and their son were all back in the kitchen at 11:30 Tuesday morning working on a large takeout order and that probably saved them. “The car go so fast into the wall,” Leandro Alvez said. “I hear a lot of noise, a big noise and I see the car is through the wall.” The SUV veered onto the sidewalk, ripped up a fence, and crashed through the wall of the restaurant. Its nose was poking into the dining room, which was empty. The man behind the wheel seemed disoriented, according Alvez. “The guy didn’t understand what happened,” Alvez said. He is unsure when he will be back in business, and prefers to focus on the fact his family is safe. “I’m happy,” Alvez said. Worcester Police believe a medical incident caused the driver to crash.
Gloucester, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Late-Night Vandalism Spree in Gloucester, Rockport

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Two teens were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly hit more than 40 vehicles — including school buses — and several area businesses with shots from an air pellet gun in Gloucester and Rockport. Mark Madeja, 18, of Rockport, and David Aberegg, 18, of Gloucester, both face multiple charges including carrying a firearm on school grounds. One of the vehicles was a bus, which was vandalized at O’Maley Innovation Middle School. One of the vehicles vandalized was a bus, which was vandalized at O’Maley Innovation Middle School. (Photo credit: Gloucester Police Department) Gloucester Police were called to the Crow’s...
Revere, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Revere Man Arrested For Leaving Dog To ‘Mercy Of The Next High Tide’

REVERE (CBS) – A Revere man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly abandoning a dog at a beach and leaving him “to the mercy of the next high tide,” according to State Police. After an investigation that included reviewing surveillance video from the area, 27-year-old Elias Pacheco-Osario was arrested. On Sunday, August 29 at about 12:15 p.m., the 50-pound pit bull mix named “Killer” was found chained to a steel rod along the shoreline on Short Beach in Revere. The dog was found with a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing him from escaping. Pit bull rescued from a Revere beach and MSP Trooper Carlo Mastromattei (Image credit Mass State Police) State Police said during certain parts of the day, this portion of the beach is completely submerged when the tide rises. “The dog was at risk of drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found,” State Police said. Pacheco-Osario was released on $340 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday. The dog is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.
Northboro, IAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘A Tragic Accident’: Tree Worker Killed After Touching Live Wire In Northboro

NORTHBORO (CBS) – A 25-year-old tree trimmer was killed after touching a live wire in Northboro Wednesday morning. It happened on South Street, which was blocked off with police tape after the incident. Police investigate a death in Northboro. (WBZ-TV) “What they saw was very tragic,” said Lt. Brian Griffin of the Northboro Police Department. “His friend was trimming trees on a lift, and came in contact with hi-power lines,” The area was closed to traffic for several hours. “Knowing that he didn’t feel pain … is probably that’s the best way to go,” said Rob Field, who witnessed the accident. Griffin said it is still not clear exactly how the worker came into contact with the wire. There were three people on the landscaping crew that was working to trim branches for two homes on the street. One of them called 911 after the worker hit the line.
Revere, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Elias Pacheco-Osario Apologizes For Leaving Dog Chained And In Danger Of Drowning On Beach In Revere

REVERE (CBS) – Elias Pacheco-Osario said he’s sorry he chained his dog to a steel rod at a Revere beach last weekend and, as State Police said, left him “to the mercy of the next high tide.” Pacheco-Osario, 27, of Revere, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty at his arraignment Tuesday in Chelsea District Court and was released on $340 cash bail. Elias Pacheco-Osario. (WBZ-TV) His dog “Killer,” a 50-pound pit bull mix, was found chained to a rebar rod on Short Beach in Revere on Sunday. There was also a heavy rock attached to the thick metal chain to prevent him from...
Raymond, NHPosted by
CBS Boston

Man Charged With Endangering Children After Allegedly Driving 135 MPH In New Hampshire

RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) — A man was charged with child endangerment after he was allegedly caught driving well over 100 MPH. New Hampshire State Police added extra patrols on Route 101 in Raymond for Labor Day. They say 31-year-old Joshua Parent, of Manchester, was clocked going 135 MPH. He was arrested and charged with reckless operation, and endangering the welfare of a child among other violations because two kids under the age of five were in his car. Joshua Parent was charged with child endangerment after he was allegedly caught driving well over 100 MPH (Photo Via New Hampshire State Police) More than 50 motor vehicle stops were recorded, and drivers faced multiple offenses including speed, following too close, and reckless operation. In 11 of the stops, drivers were accused of going over 90 MPH. Another man, 44-year-old Paul Robinson, was caught going 116 MPH. Both Robinson and Parent will appear in 10th Circuit Court-Candia Division at a later date.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘Middle-Of-The-Day, Brazen Shooting’ Kills Man On Jamaica Plain-Roxbury Line

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during the day in Egleston Square on the Jamaica Plain-Roxbury line. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Washington Street. “So this is a middle-of-the-day, brazen shooting,” said District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “This is a vibrant community. Hardworking people work here, and they deserve to be safe.” The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. Police said he was a man in his 30s, but they have not released his identity. Police have not made any arrests.
Sutton, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

New Hampshire State Police Clock Teen Driver Going 113 MPH On I-89

SUTTON, N.H. (CBS) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a police chase ended on I-89 in Sutton, New Hampshire on Sunday. It began when Elijah Cadieux was clocked going 113 MPH, N.H. State Police said. A trooper tried to pull Cadieux over but he didn’t stop. A pursuit ensued but it was called off because Cadieux allegedly got on and off I-89 twice. Police said Cadieux’s car hit a stop stick causing two of his tires to deflate. He then drove off I-89 and ran into the nearby woods. An 18-year-old was arrested after being clocked going 113 MPH on I-89 in Sutton, NH (Photo Courtesy: NH State Police) Once he was found in the area, Cadieux was arrested without further incident. It was determined that Cadieux’s car was stolen from Rhode Island and there was an active warrant out for his arrest for armed robbery in Rhode Island. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, and reckless driving. More charges are expected. Cadieux is expected in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Attorney: Alcohol Didn’t Cause Drowning At Dedham Grad Party Hosted By Retired Trooper James Coughlin And Wife

DEDHAM (CBS) – The attorney for retired Massachusetts State Trooper James Coughlin and his wife called the drowning of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party at their Dedham home a “terrible accident,” but argued they should not be held criminally responsible for his death. Defense attorney Brian Kelly said after James and Leslie Coughlin were arraigned Tuesday that hospital records showed Polk was not drinking the night of his death. The couple faces charges of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors. They were released without any bail set following Tuesday’s arraignment. James Coughlin and his wife Leslie in Dedham District Court ON...
Arlington, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Two Toddlers Injured By Coyote In Separate Arlington Attacks

ARLINGTON (CBS) – Two young girls were injured Sunday during separate coyote attacks in Arlington. Around 5:40 p.m., a 2-year-old girl was in her yard on Epping Street when a coyote bit her back and dragged the girl. About 10 minutes later, Arlington Police received a second call that a coyote had scratched a 2-year-old girl who was in her yard on Summer Hill Circle. Both children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but both are expected to be OK. Officials believe the same coyote attacked both children. “I’d like to think that they’re connected in some way,” said Mike Huguenin...
Norton, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

10 Trash Trucks Damaged In Norton Fire

NORTON (CBS) – Ten trash trucks were damaged in a fire at a Waste Management facility in Norton Monday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of heavy smoke on Hill Street at about 6 a.m. Norton Fire said no additional trucks were damaged after they arrived. Ten trash trucks were damaged in a fire in Norton (Image credit Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820) Crews worked at the scene for about seven hours, removing burning trash from the trucks and making sure the fire was extinguished. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. Trash trucks damaged in fire in Norton (Image credit Norton Fire Department) Crews from Mansfield, Taunton, North Attleboro and Easton responded to the fire.
Maynard, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Fatal Fire In Maynard Was Caused By Leak In Underground Gas Line

MAYNARD (CBS) — A fatal fire in Maynard was an accident caused by a leak in an underground gas line that ignited in a basement crawlspace, according to the State Fire Marshal. A man in his 60s was found dead inside the Park Street home on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters initially received a call about a gas-like smell coming from the house. “As this fire demonstrated, it’s important to treat a potential gas leak as you would a fire alarm,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey in a statement. “Natural gas and propane are treated with a substance that has a distinctive odor that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy