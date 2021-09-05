Driver Shoots At Vehicle With Child Inside During Apparent Dracut Road Rage Incident

DRACUT (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots at a couple and their child Saturday night during an apparent road rage incident in Dracut.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

A 32-year-old Lowell woman was driving on Bridge Street near the Dracut Convenience Center when the incident began. A 33-year-old Hudson, N.H. man and a child were also in the vehicle.

The woman told police the suspect repeatedly drove in the wrong lane trying to get next to her.

Police said the suspect eventually passed the victims and slammed on his brakes. The woman said she tried to drive around the man, but he got out and shot at her vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police have not made any arrests.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is young and about 5’10” tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a white tank top and red shorts. Police said the man was driving a light blue Honda CRV. He left the area after the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Dracut Police.