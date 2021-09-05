CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

It’s not hype, it’s real – Navratilova backs Emma Raducanu for US Open glory

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1Czm_0bnQJpvr00

Martina Navratilova believes British sensation Emma Raducanu is the real deal and has a shot at US Open glory.

Raducanu has matched her Wimbledon heroics of two months ago with another stunning run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The 18-year-old from Kent dropped just a single game in a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 third-round victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

And she has a real shot of making the last eight when she takes on American Shelby Rogers who dumped out world number one Ash Barty.

“The path has opened now, of course for everybody, but Emma Raducanu, what a story,” 18-time grand slam singles winner Navratilova told Amazon Prime.

“We talked a lot about her at Wimbledon. She went back to the drawing board here this summer and she’s worked her way through qualifying and she’s hardly lost any games.

“She was up 6-0 5-0 yesterday before she finally lost a game so she is looking really, really good. Her head is all working and her strokes are immaculate. I’m looking forward to seeing that match and then maybe more.

“You see special when you see it for the first time, you know that you’ve got something special, and she’s one of those people. It’s not hype, it’s real.”

Unseeded Rogers is ranked two places lower than Sorribes Tormo at 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBgE8_0bnQJpvr00

The 28-year-old, who has battled back from knee surgery and reached the quarter-finals last year, admits she will have to swot up on Raducanu.

“I’m going to have to do a little bit of scouting I think,” she said.

“But she’s fearless. She is playing very well and she’s inspired. It’s going to be a battle. I am ready for it.

“It’s really cool to see the younger generation coming up in this tournament, getting some big wins. It’s really impressive.

“Yeah, I’m going to have to bring my best tennis again in a different way I think, though. Every match. That’s the cool thing about tennis, you have to adjust every single time and make a new strategy.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martina Navratilova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Emma Raducanu downs Shelby Rogers to make US Open quarterfinals

UK's tennis sensation, Emma Raducanu's dream run continues as she storms her way into the US Open quarterfinals. After being down 0-2 in the first set, 18-year-old Raducanu won eleven straight games in a dominating win against USA's Shelby Rogers in straight sets 6-2 6-1. It took her all of...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Emma Raducanu qualifies for US Open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has battled her way to the US Open first round. The 18-year-old beat fourth seed Mayar Sherif 6-1 6-4 to qualify for the Flushing Meadows main draw. Raducanu shot to fame by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in July, in a stunning first grand slam showing. The fast-rising...
TennisBBC

US Open: Emma Raducanu set for Belinda Bencic quarter-final in New York

US Open women's singles quarter-final - Raducanu v Bencic. Date: Wednesday, 8 September Time: 17:00 BST Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary and in-depth coverage on the website and app. British...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: British teenager enjoying ‘free swing’ at US Open

Emma Raducanu continues to relish her second taste of life at a Grand Slam without any pressure after she eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Stefanie Vogele.The teenager followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in July with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior by a 6-2 6-3 score.Raducanu hit 24 winners during her one hour and 18 minutes on Court 17 to continue her rapid rise, having only sat A-Level exams at the beginning of the summer.She said: “I...
TennisSkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu defeats Stefanie Vogele to reach second round

The 18-year-old, making her overseas Grand Slam main draw debut, cruised past lucky loser Vogele in 79 minutes. Raducanu is a fast-rising talent who reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week. That run has helped her climb to No 150 in the latest WTA rankings.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

A closer look at Emma Raducanu’s meteoric rise to flawless US Open campaign

British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic in straight sets.The 18-year-old from Kent won her quarter-final against the 11th seed 6-3 6-4 and will also become the British women’s number one.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Raducanu.Meteoric riseWHAT A MOMENT 👏🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu is breaking barriers and making history at the #USOpen 💜pic.twitter.com/yey4tvcnbe— wta (@WTA) September 8, 2021In June this year, Raducanu was 361st in the world rankings and arrived at Wimbledon having played just one senior tour-level match. It was a stunning...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

From Wimbledon to the US Open – Emma Raducanu’s rise up the rankings

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu reached the US Open semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 quarter-final victory against Belinda Bencic.Here, the PA news agency looks at the 18-year-old’s rise.2018: Reaches the quarter-finals of two junior grand slams, at Wimbledon and the US Open. Turns professional, and wins her first two ITF titles at tournaments in Tel Aviv and Antalya. Finishes the year with a world ranking of 692.What a week!! Through qualifying and 7 matches to win my first #25k title! Couldn’t be happier🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/emCPTy7znE— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) December 15, 20192019: Reaches two more ITF finals, winning her third title at the...
Tennischatsports.com

Emma Raducanu: Teenager's US Open run captures imagination

Emma Raducanu's US Open exploits are transcending tennis and capturing the public's imagination with the 18-year-old trending on Twitter and being congratulated by a rockstar for reaching the semi-finals on her debut in New York. And that support was echoed on both sides of the Atlantic as Raducanu became the...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

‘She’s the real deal’: Emma Raducanu has silenced her critics, Anne Keothavong claims

Emma Raducanu has already dismissed her Wimbledon critics by proving herself “the real deal”, according to Anne Keothavong.British teen star Raducanu has become the first qualifier in history – men or women – to reach the US Open semi-finals.The 18-year-old had only just sat her A-Levels when she reached Wimbledon’s fourth round in July, only to withdraw from her clash with Ajla Tomljanovic due to breathing difficulties.Raducanu received criticism in some quarters for being overwhelmed at SW19, but has swept right through qualifying to the last four at Flushing Meadows, where she will take on Greece’s Maria Sakkari.“What happened at...
TennisThe Independent

Emma Raducanu: Ranking, parents and key stats explained

Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents Great Britain in tennis) before she moved to London with her parents, who are of Chinese and Romanian descent. Her current world ranking is 150, although she is guaranteed to move into the top 50 after her US Open performance regardless of what happens in her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu backed to be ‘Trojan Horse’ for rise of women’s sport in UK

Emma Raducanu has been tipped to transcend tennis and further propel the rapid rise of women’s sport in the UK.Global marketing expert Steve Martin believes tennis’ breakout teen star could become a “Trojan Horse” for the growth of women’s sport.Raducanu has made US Open history by becoming the first ever qualifier – male or female – to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.The 18-year-old defeated 11th seed and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to sweep into the last four in New York, trumping even reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in July.We are in the last 🎱 of the...
TennisBBC

US Open: Emma Raducanu 'excited' to play Maria Sakkari in semi-finals

US Open women's singles semi-final - Raducanu v Sakkari. Date: Thursday, 9 September Time: About 21:00 local time (02:00 BST, Friday) Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary and in-depth coverage on the website and app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy