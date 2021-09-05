Five Organization Tips for an Efficient After Effects Project

Dockerize your Airflow’s data pipeline to ease and speedup deployment and allow for compatibility. Imagine a scenario where you have to run multiple daily jobs to extract data from a data lake/databases, preprocess them, and store the cleaned datasets to a dedicated storage. It would be an extremely tedious job if we have to run the pipeline every day, constantly checking for possible errors. This is where Airflow comes in handy: it provides you with all the tools to build and monitor multiple data pipelines, automatically. Airflow setup, however, can be challenging to newcomers as it requires multiple layers of dependencies. This is where Docker comes into the picture.