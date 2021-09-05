CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Re: Still the same old offense, just no superman QB

 5 days ago

This Elliot offense has been inconsistent and downright inept at times for as long as I can remember. It's just that we have had literal Superman playing QB here and there and they've been able to overcome the terrible offensive scheme. When you have a Watson or a Lawrence who can make a spectacular play on 3rd and 18 then it doesn't really matter if you make two boneheaded playcalls per 3 downs. Last night, DJU was not superman. I don't blame him, I blame the offensive coaching staff.

