Re: Still the same old offense, just no superman QB

This Elliot offense has been inconsistent and downright inept at times for as long as I can remember. It's just that we have had literal Superman playing QB here and there and they've been able to overcome the terrible offensive scheme. When you have a Watson or a Lawrence who can make a spectacular play on 3rd and 18 then it doesn't really matter if you make two boneheaded playcalls per 3 downs. Last night, DJU was not superman. I don't blame him, I blame the offensive coaching staff.