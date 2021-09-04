SDSU VISITS CREIGHTON FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP

GAME 6: South Dakota State (5-0-0) at Creighton (3-1-1) When Sunday, Sept. 5 – 3 p.m. Where Omaha, Neb. (Morrison Stadium) South Dakota State returns to the mainland but continues its road stint with a matchup against Creighton Sunday afternoon in Omaha. The Jackrabbits look to build off a successful trip to Hawaii where they did not allow a goal in three matches. Several Jacks hail from the Omaha metro area, including Omaha natives Reagan Anderson, Delaney Grant, Jenna Hotovy and Maureen Tolley.