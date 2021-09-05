CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In Fitted Black Leggings As She Shows Off 60 Lb. Weight Loss – Watch

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Rebel Wilson hit up the Happiest Place on Earth with some friends to kick off Labor Day Weekend, and was looking better than ever.

Rebel Wilson, 41, is looking amazing. The Australian actress sported a black pair of leggings and a black t-shirt with a neon Mickey Mouse logo on an outing to Disneyland on Friday, Sept. 3 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Rebel’s 60 pound weight loss was on full display in the fitted pants, proving she didn’t just commit to her “year of health” for 2020 — but for good. She added a convenient fanny pack and pink baseball cap to her look, matching with her friends in the exact same shirt. Although she was wearing a face mask, Rebel was clearly glowing during the visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. She was rocking the same look in a video posted to her IG where she did a slow jog for the camera.

The comedian is known for her love of Disneyland, which is one of her favorite spots to go in California (and we don’t blame her). Rebel celebrated her milestone 40th birthday at the theme park in March 2020, hosting an epic private dinner for friends inside a New Orleans-themed private residence inside Disneyland’s park. The experience costs a whopping $15,000 but it looked like it was worth every penny on Instagram. She also went for the opening of a new Star Wars ride just weeks before her birthday.

Rebel, who worked with with trainer Gunnar Peterson on her dramatic weight loss, previously opened up about how she tackled her goal. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” Rebel explained back in Feb. 2021. The How To Be Single star has been an advocate of the wellness approach since deciding to get health — even seeking out vacations at holistic resorts like VIVAMAYR Altaussee health center and spa in Austria where she was spotted last December.

In the same interview, Rebel shared her number one tip for those who may be looking to trim down — and it turns out it’s something anyone can do. “The one biggest thing is just walking … I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat,” Rebel, who is also an avid hiker in Los Angeles, said.

