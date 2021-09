The world of James Bond has always been one of mystery, with culprits hiding in the shadows and waiting for the right moment to strike. Upholding that tradition is No Time To Die, as Daniel Craig’s big Bond finale is raising a lot of questions when it comes to loyalty on both sides. In terms of the good guys, Léa Seydoux’s Dr. Madeleine Swann is the person who remains a mystery when it comes to how her secrets could destroy James Bond. In the world of the villains though, it’s Rami Malek’s Safin who poses the most questions. So let’s run down what we do know about the latest Bond baddie and see what we can’t piece together in the process.