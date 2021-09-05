CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck Stop Complex Under Construction At Riverton And I-72

By WMAY Newsroom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Riverton hope a truck stop complex now under construction will spur even more development and job creation in that area. Ground was broken last week on the TA Express facility at the Riverton exit on Interstate 72. It will include a Shell gas station, Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s restaurants, and other amenities. A nearby recycling company also plans to expand in that area, and a motel is under consideration.

