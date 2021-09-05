CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How I saved money on HomeKit smartbulbs with Philips Wiz and a Raspberry Pi

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe house where my family currently lives is lit primarily by a bunch of ceiling-mounted recessed bulbs. From top to bottom, counting bathroom fixtures, we have something like 40 lightbulbs in the entire house. And when we moved in, every single one of those lightbulbs was a hot, power-sucking incandescent bulb. Replacing those bulbs with cooler, more-efficient LEDs was one of the low-hanging home improvement projects I took on after we moved in.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Devices#Smart Lighting#Smart Thermostat#Bulbs#Iphone#Nest#Meross#Wiz Connected#Qnap Nas#Docker#Non Homekit#Ui#Vlan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

This smart air fryer is so amazing — it even works with Amazon Alexa voice commands! Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio 2021

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio Android Central 2021. There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting when you're looking for the best security camera for your home. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we have done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
ComputersLiliputing

MutantC v4 is a DIY, hackable handheld PC powered by a Raspberry Pi

The MutantC is a handheld computer with a small inch touchscreen display, a slide-out keyboard, a Raspberry Pi and a battery pack, all held together in a 3D printed case. The developer of this DIY handheld introduced the first model in 2019, and has been refining the design ever since.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Keeps Guinea Pigs Safe with Telegram Bot

Porkchop and Hamhock are a couple of guinea pigs with one of the best Raspberry Pi-based monitoring systems an owner can make. Developed by Christian Hollinger, this project is designed to provide remote observation features without the need for an inaccessible third-party server that may or may not be storing private data.
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Super 8 camera goes digital with Raspberry Pi

Clem from element14 found a discarded Super 8 camera and wanted to channel his inner filmmaking hipster, but he didn’t want to spend tons of money on analogue film, so he digitised the camera with Raspberry Pi. Clem recreated an original Super 8 cartridge and packed it with tiny hardware...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Build a Person-Detecting Doorbell with Raspberry Pi

I don’t have a doorbell, and while I could go out and buy a wireless one - I never pass up an opportunity to over-complicate something for the sake of learning to do something new. Today we’re dipping our toes into home security by building an automatic person-detecting doorbell system using a security camera and a Raspberry Pi.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Customize the Raspberry Pi Splash Screen

When a Raspberry Pi boots in Raspberry Pi OS, we see a splash screen, an image that tells us that the operating system is loading. But why settle for the default? If we are planning to embed a Raspberry Pi in an art installation, interactive advertisement or information board, then a custom splash screen is a cool and simple way to add a little class to your project. Or you could just change the image to amuse yourself and your friends. Replacing the Raspberry Pi splash screen is exceptionally easy.
ElectronicsPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Add Storage Media to the BMPCC and Save Money

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera series is a popular one for filmmakers. It’s available at a reasonable price for the capability of the technology, but it does require a bit of modification and thought to get the very best out of it. SD, CFast or external hard drive? Find out...
ElectronicsToms Hardware

The Best Raspberry Pi Cases

Though you can run a Raspberry Pi effectively without one, many want a case that can protect the single-board computer while offering an attractive design, built-in cooling or even special features. The amount of Raspberry Pi cases available is almost as numerous as decimal places in the number Pi, but choosing the right one for your model and use case can be a challenge.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi Just Got Easier

It’s been possible to install Windows on Raspberry Pi boards for a while now, but it’s never been what you’d call easy. We learnt via YouTuber leepspvideo that the WoR (Windows on Raspberry) project has been working hard behind the scenes to create a means to install Windows 11 to a Raspberry Pi via the Pi itself. But the news that user Botspot has released WoR-flasher, a script that completely automates the process of downloading, preparing and installing Windows 11 via a Raspberry Pi completely removing the need for a Windows machine to perform the installation process.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi Pico Adapter PCB for Keyboard FeatherWing

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi Pico Adapter PCB for Keyboard FeatherWing. From the folks at Solder Party comes this adapter designed specifically to drive the Keyboard FeatherWing with a Raspberry Pi Pico. It can be easily soldered using the SMD pads or using pin headers to plug the Pico into the Adapter.
Electronicsthefreshloaf.com

Raspberry Pi Proofing Box

I have a sourdough recipe that calls for a proofing box, but didn't feel like shelling out the $200 to buy one. Then I had an idea. I'm normally charged with cooking the Thanksgiving turkey for my family, and have to transport it an hour away for dinner. I tried a few things in the past to keep it hot, but last year I decided to build a turkey transporter. Basically I measured my roaster and built a wooden box with a latch. Worked perfectly! The bird was still steaming hot when I got there but lid was slightly warped from heat and moisture (slight oversight on latch). BTW, my woodworking skills are mediocre at best! So with a table saw, and carpenter square, just about anyone can make a decent box if I can. Anyway, I had the great idea to repurpose the box as a proofer, but how? The Pi project was born!
EnvironmentZDNet

Raspberry Pi boards are now being recycled - at the same factory that made them

Owners of drawers-full of old Raspberry Pi boards can now recycle their devices and even be rewarded for it with a voucher towards their next Pi-related purchase. The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Pi 3 Model B+ and Pi 4 will are all eligible for recycling. The devices can be sent in by their owners to be tested, reconditioned and repackaged, before they are sold again at a lower price than new boards, with a 12-month warranty.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Philips Hue release, Eve's Thread update, VOCOlinc is alive on HomeKit Insider

On the latest HomeKit Insider podcast episode, Philips Hue releases a huge array of new hardware and software, Eve updates the Eve Thermo, and VOCOlinc shows signs of life. The biggest news in the past week in the smart home world is the dizzying number of new products and software updates that Philips Hue has announced. There is a smattering of new bulbs, several new lights like updated Signe models, and new fixtures. The company also revealed a partnership with Spotify to synchronize your lights with your music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy