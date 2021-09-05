CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's loss to UGA

By The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring ESPN’s College Football Final show, analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer commented on third-ranked Clemson’s 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times — the most sacks the Tigers have...

