The revolving door of Rockies first basemen

When third baseman Eugenio Suárez had an incredible season in 2019 (49 home runs and 103 RBI), it was difficult not to look at him as the next superstar of the Cincinnati Reds. And then 2020 happened. In the 60-game season, Suárez didn’t hit terribly–a .781 OPS with 15 home runs in 198 at-bats–but aside from the power, he didn’t seem like the Suárez of 2019. Now, given that the 2020 season was a mess in its own way, let’s forget that season ever happened. 2021 was the chance for a clean slate. Instead, it’s been Suárez’s worst of his career.