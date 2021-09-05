The revolving door of Rockies first basemen

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen Todd Helton announced his retirement following the 2013 season, the Colorado Rockies found themselves in a Defense Against the Dark Arts type of revolving door of players to replace him. After having a consistent presence at the position since 1998, the Rockies are now on their sixth primary first basemen since 2013. Following C.J. Cron’s recent month of August that won him the National League Player of the Month award, it felt like a good time to compare the production of these various first basemen.

