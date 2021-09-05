NFL Draft Profile: Myjai Sanders, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pos: DE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 255

DOB: 7/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Jacksonville, FL

Camden County High School

Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield. He is sufficient as a pass rusher and run defender, giving him three-down ability. Because of his effort and hard-working nature on the field, there is no need to take him off the field in any situation. His length and power allow him to extend and gain leverage fairly consistently. Sanders shows a lot of hustle in pursuit to chase guys down from the backside of the play. Because of his length, he has a large tackle radius. Has a lot of success setting up outside to attack the inside of the offensive line with a violent rip or eloquent swim move over the top.