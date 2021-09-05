CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Italy police stop man suspected of snatching winning ticket

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Police at Rome airport say they prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game card ticket from boarding a flight abroad on Sunday. Italian news reports cited police as saying the man didn’t have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000). But the LaPresse news agency said he had a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain’s Canary Islands. The man, who hasn’t been identified in the reports, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his scooter after the customer asked the shop to verify the big win. He is free on his own recognizance,

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Police#Canary Islands#Naples#Ap#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Suspected thief of winning scratchcard stopped at Rome airport

Border police at Rome’s main airport have prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said. The man did not have the filched card worth €500,000 (£429,000) on him, but he...
Madison, WIwglr.com

Police arrest man suspected of looking through neighborhood windows

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown resident’s tip helped Madison police arrest a man suspected of peering through neighborhood windows last week. Police said they got a tip from a resident in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street saying they saw posts about a prowler in the area and could identify the man.
Miami Beach, FLClick10.com

Police: Man arrested after snatching US military servicewoman’s purse in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s robbery of a U.S. military servicewoman in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed. Larry Bermudez, 26, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday morning on charges of strong-arm robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
Grand Rapids, MIdistrictchronicles.com

Police Allegedly Mistake Black Man for Robbery Suspect

A video has surfaced showing a group of officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan allegedly arresting a Black man outside of a McDonald’s for a robbery that he reportedly had nothing to do with. @alytheeactivist#greenscreenvideo #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #xyzbca #viral #grandrapids #grandrapidsmichigan #michigan #blm #blacklivesmatter #acab #lifeisgooddance. ♬ Silence – Silence.
Public SafetyWISH-TV

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said. The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.
Public Healthabc17news.com

France bans unvaccinated American travelers

France has become the latest European country — and the most significant tourism destination — to remove the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations in the wake of a US Covid spike. A French government decree issued on Thursday bumped the United States and Israel from...
WorldTravel Weekly

Jet2 resumes city breaks from Manchester

Jet2CityBreaks has restarted its programme from Manchester airport with flights to Barcelona and Rome. More city destinations will be added in the winter. These include Reykjavik, Budapest, Prague and Vienna as well as a programme of Christmas markets trips. The operator first started running a dedicated city breaks programme in...
Omaha, NEPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: Man Says He Was Using ‘Heavy Amount Of Narcotics,’ Does Not Remember Snatching Purse From Miami Beach Diner

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing several charges after Miami Beach police say he snatched a woman’s purse while she was eating at a restaurant. Police said the victim and a friend were dining in the outside area of the Pura Vida restaurant at 110 Washington Avenue at around 2 p.m. on August 23rd, when Larry Bermudez, 26, went up to the table and snatched her bag. The arrest report says Bermudez forcefully removed the victim’s purse from the victim’s grasp. Police said Bermudez then ran to an Acura, got in the driver’s seat and began to drive...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence after emergency visit to hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to social media after being rushed to hospital last Wednesday. The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.
Hillsboro, MOUS News and World Report

Police Arrest Man Suspected in Missouri Machete Attack

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri have arrested a man who was being sought for an attack with a machete and who had a previous conviction for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance. Ted Treece, 31, of High Ridge was arrested Thursday evening, the St....

Comments / 0

Community Policy