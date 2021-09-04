CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pile Up! Box by Box Review (PS4)

By Cosmin Vasile
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePile up! Box by Box is the kind of game that wants to play it safe, so it can target every type of audience for kids to grown-ups. It is built like a childproof home, with no sharp edges, no hazards or dangers whatsoever. But somehow by trying to target everyone, the game fails to actually appeal to anyone. Read on to find out why is that.

#Ps4#Puzzle Game#Sports Games#Box Review
