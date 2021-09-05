Are the Reapers in The Walking Dead Comics? Season 11 Villains Explained
There's a grave new threat on The Walking Dead, and even comic book readers won't know what to expect when the Reapers return in "Hunted." After Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) returns home at the climax of the Whisperer War, Season 10 reveals she's "marked" by Pope (Ritchie Coster), the grim leader of the Reapers: a human-hunting squad of masked marauders who commandeered the Meridian. The community where Maggie lived with the Wardens is a famished Alexandria's last hope for survival, but taking it back means confronting formidable foes unlike any the survivors have ever faced on The Walking Dead.comicbook.com
