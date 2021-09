Twitter was on fire after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a clutch 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The NFL could not have asked for a better game to kick off the 2021 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their Super Bowl repeat tour on Thursday night as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys and the returning Dak Prescott. While there were many that predicted that the Bucs would defeat the Cowboys easily, that was not the case, as it went down to the wire.