How Beyonce Feels About Her Milestone 40th Birthday

By Lanae Brody
 7 days ago
Happy Birthday Bey’! The pop diva turned 40 today looking better than ever and we’ve learned how she feels about the big milestone birthday!

Beyonce’, 40, has no qualms or scary feelings when it comes to turning the big 4-0 on Sept. 4 and it’s all eyes straight ahead as she begins a new decade in her life. “Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” a source close to the pop diva tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”

The wife to style icon and hip hop king Jay-Z, 51, has accomplished so much in her life already. The couple, who married in April 2008 after dating for 7 years, have a beautiful family together. The family is so tight knit that they even work together! Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, is the second youngest Grammy winner for her work with her mom on her track “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue’s twin siblings Rumi & Sir, 3, starred in their mom’s Disney Plus project, Black Is King.

Family is everything to Beyonce’ so it’s no surprise she’s ready to dedicate even more time to them as her little ones continue to grow. “She’s also planning on carving out more time to spend with Jay and her babies,” our source shared. “Beyonce has traveled all across the world, and it’s almost always been due to work obligations. So now she’d love to spend more time abroad to just experience different cultures and share more adventures with her family.”

And with 22 number one hits under her belt, she has a lot to feel good about as she ages. “Bey turning 40 is such a wildly calm feeling for her,” another source close to the Destiny’s Child alum added. “She still feels so young and sees this as an important year but not a year that will define her.”

Despite entering a new decade in her life, she’s using this time to tap into her spiritual side as age ain’t nothin’ but a number to her. “She loves growing older because she gets to enjoy the repercussions of what she has given herself in life thanks to her career blessings,” the source continued. “She’s looking forward to the future with health and happiness and is looking to make her birthday just a fun day of celebration and reflection.”

