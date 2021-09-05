What happened in the third week of Southern Section high school football? Here’s what you need to know

Even though many of the CIFSS’ top teams took bye-weeks, Week Two of the 2021 season was still filled with great games and big wins. Here’s a look at the top storylines in the third week of the 2021 Southern Section high school football season. The weekend of Sep. 2-4 was California’s Week Two, as the week of August 19-21 was “Week Zero”. All rankings referenced pertain to SBLive’s Southern Section rankings unless noted otherwise.