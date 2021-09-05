CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

What happened in the third week of Southern Section high school football? Here’s what you need to know

By Lance Smith, SBLive
scorebooklive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though many of the CIFSS’ top teams took bye-weeks, Week Two of the 2021 season was still filled with great games and big wins. Here’s a look at the top storylines in the third week of the 2021 Southern Section high school football season. The weekend of Sep. 2-4 was California’s Week Two, as the week of August 19-21 was “Week Zero”. All rankings referenced pertain to SBLive’s Southern Section rankings unless noted otherwise.

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Diamonds#Charter Oak#American Football#Cifss#Southern Section#Sblive#Cb#Santa Margarita#Lincoln#Cathedral Catholic#American Fork#Paramount#Orange Lutheran#Servite#Diamond Ranch#Etiwanda#Tesoro#Loyola#Central Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Washington Statescorebooklive.com

Union’s Tobias Merriweather, Eastside Catholic’s Dishawn Misa headline SBLive’s fall of 2021 preseason Washington high school football all-state teams

Here are SBLive’s preseason all-state first, second and honorable-mention teams for the fall football season, as compiled by SBLive Washington reporters Todd Milles and Andy Buhler:. FIRST TEAM. OFFENSE. Quarterback. Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin (4A), sr. A year ago, he was a top-notch point guard getting back into football. Now, this...
California Statescorebooklive.com

SBLive’s Top 20 quarterbacks in California high school football

After rolling out our preseason top 50 California high school football teams, we now turn our attention to the best players in the state, position by position. First up: quarterbacks. The main criteria for SBLive’s Top 20 quarterback rankings are film review, statistics from the 2021 spring season relative to...
Kennewick, WAscorebooklive.com

Kamiakin thrashes Chiawana 46-24 behind Henry Mercado’s big night in early season Mid-Columbia Conference showdown: 4 takeaways

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As students lined up on the edge of the field to form a high-five line for players a postgame celebration, Gabe Tahir’s face exuded pure joy. Kamiakin had just handed conference foe Chiawana a 46-24 loss on Thursday at Lampson Stadium, and the gesture by students fit the moment. Kamiakin (2-0) had finally handed the three-time defending league champ Riverhawks (1-1) their first MCC loss in 19 games. Three games in that streak came against Kamiakin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy