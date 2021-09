DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Officials in Bangladesh say at least 22 people died when a passenger boat sank with more than 100 aboard after a collision. An emergency service official said Saturday that no passengers were believed missing after nearly 24 hours of search efforts. He said no one came to the area where the accident occurred looking for missing loved ones. He added: “Maybe many swam to safety. There was no passenger list. It happens here.” The driver of a cargo vessel suspected of hitting the passenger boat has been arrested. The accident occurred Friday evening in a large body of water around 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of the capital, Dhaka.