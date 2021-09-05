Guinea World Cup qualifier off after political crisis

England look to rebound from their penalty shoot-out heartache to Italy at Euro 2020 when they resume qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.The Three Lions have had time to reflect after losing to the Azzurri in the Wembley final, with Gareth Southgate now targeting glory in Qatar next year. It’s been a simple start to qualification with three wins from three matches.Follow Hungary vs England LIVEBut Hungary away might be the trickiest game of the group, with Marco Rossi’s side giving France and Germany a scare in draws at Euro 2020 in Budapest, while Portugal required a...