Romain Faivre of Brest is now the number one target for the playmaker position, according to a report, with Milan working towards an agreement. MilanNews report that the Rossoneri management are pushing hard for Faivre. The 23-year-old Frenchman, for now, seems to be top of the list for the role of attacking midfielder, and is admired because he is a flexible player who can also play as a winger if needed.