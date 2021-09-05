CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW All Out 2021 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another AEW pay per view and that should be a good thing. The company has done very well with these over the years and there is no reason to think this one won’t be great as well. There are a few matches which could go on last and almost everything on the card could wind up being good. AEW has done a rather nice job of hyping up the show and now they have a chance to make it actually work. Let’s get to it.

All Elite Wrestling has a lot of momentum behind it ahead of next weekend’s “All Out” pay-per-view, and from the results of the TV shows this past week, it looks like the card might be finalized for the pivotal show. Before we discuss the details the card, and if the right line-up is assembled to maximize the benefits of the increased exposure to the product, it’s important to frame this pay-per-view in the proper context. Throughout pro wrestling history, there were key events that shaped the path of promotions or the narrative of the industry in the United States. There are key decisions that are made at critical times that can determine a positive or negative direction for not only an organization, but the direction of the business itself. Some well-known examples are Bash At The Beach 1996, Hulk Hogan dropped the leg and stood next to The Outsiders. A heel Hogan after a decade as the all-American baby face flipped the script on sports entertainment. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hit the stunner on Shawn Micheals at Wrestlemania, and “Iron” Mike Tyson, the most controversial figure in sports at the time counted the three to call for the bell. The Austin era officially kicked off and eventually that tilted the Monday night wars. Thankfully, Jeff Hardy is in a much better place in his life now, but the infamous bout at Victory Road against Sting stained TNA as minor league for the rest of the tenure of the Dixie regime. Since he’s such a topic of conversation currently, CM Punk winning the WWE championship in Chicago at Money in the Bank in 2011 was an opportunity for WWE to attempt to go main stream again on some level, but when Triple H pinned him two month later on pay-per-view, it squashed the momentum.
