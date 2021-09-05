CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury concerns reportedly limit NFL interest in free agent Cam Newton

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL free agent quarterback Cam Newton is on the job hunt after he was cut last week by the New England Patriots, ending his short tenure with the franchise ahead of his second season. However, the market may be slim for the former No. 1 overall pick according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Cut Ties With Cam Newton

Recent remarks from Bill Belichick suggest the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton boiled down to performance. Shannon Sharpe isn’t totally buying that theory. During Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe floated a potential reason why New England cut Newton, who entered the spring and summer atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cam Newton being unvaccinated was factor in release

Cam Newton was cut by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, as the team decided to move forward with rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. Numerous reasons have been given for the Patriots’ decision. One factor in New England’s decision reportedly was Cam’s vaccination status against COVID-19. Pro Football...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Why the AFC-NFC gap is expanding, a surprising Cam Newton landing spot emerges and more

The balance of power in the NFL has swung to the AFC. The only question is how far. It's a quarterback-driven league, as we all know, and a slew of impactful young quarterbacks have emerged all at once in one particular conference, with the potential for at least a couple of others (Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence) joining an already robust core of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield, to say nothing of the later-career emergence of Ryan Tannehill. Even after losing Tom Brady to the NFC, and with Ben Roethlisberger nearing the end and Philip Rivers already coaching high school ball, there are just more young sure things and sure-enough things at the QB spot in the American Football Conference.
NFLNew York Post

NFL teams don’t want Cam Newton

The Patriots shocked the NFL when they released Cam Newton on cut-down day, handing rookie Mac Jones the starting job. Many thought the former NFL MVP was the clubhouse leader to start for New England, and after his release it was speculated that he would quickly land a backup job elsewhere.

