ADAM ARMOUR: Mustering sympathy for dead squirrel in middle of the road

Sep. 5—The squirrel hanging out in front of our house had certainly seen better days. For one thing, he was splayed in the middle of the road, which didn't seem like the kind of place most squirrels would want to be. His fur was wet and matted, like maybe he'd been slobbered upon, and somehow — probably with a bit of help — he'd twisted his body so that the top and bottom halves no longer aligned in any sort of natural way. It looked as if he might have attempted to perform the rodent equivalent of a challenging yoga position and got stuck.