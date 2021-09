Highway run / Into the midnight sun / Wheels go round and round / You’re on my mind. “In all honesty, it’s a road song,” says Jonathan Cain. Observing the band’s touring crew, many of which didn’t have the money to fly their wives and kids around with them, the Journey keyboardist felt drawn to write a song about being on the road, far removed from loved ones, and found “Faithfully,” the first lines coming to Cain one evening after a show when the band was stuck in a snow storm.