XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the token closely associated with Ripple, is suffering worst of all, declining 15.8%. Most market pundits continue to blame El Salvador for the crash, with Reuters reporting this morning, for example, that the Latin American nation "ran into snags" rolling out its Chivo digital wallet. Users reportedly had trouble registering with the app, and so the government "unplugged it ... in order to connect to more servers and increase capacity."