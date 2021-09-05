Obituary -- Patricia (Pat) Henning

June 22, 1986 - September 2, 2021. Jarred never sat still. He just couldn’t. From the time he was born, he was one big ball of action. That never stopped. Whether it was fishing with Garrett & Tyler, swimming at the Perry pool, roller blading with his dog Riley, wearing a Maroon singlet in wrestling, jumping on the trampoline with Kyle, getting in trouble with TJ and Caleb, following Noodle around at tournaments, playing Rugby at OSU, camping at Waltermire’s pond, working in Grandma Sally’s garden, playing lineman in football, hunting with his Dad and Pa, swimming with Ruthie, traveling with his Mom, talking football with Pepa, cooking with Mema, skiing with the Baptist Youth, riding his Wave Runner, wrangling sheep at Adi’s shows (he hated sheep but loved Adi), or Nerf gun battles with Tanner and Taler. . . he was always on the move.