Obituary -- Patricia (Pat) Henning
Patricia (Pat) Henning passed away on September 1st, 2021 in Fallon, NV. She was born in 1929 to Lewis Duncan and Myrtle Duncan of Yuba City, CA. She is survived by her husband Howard (Howie) Henning of Fallon, her children Kristi Knittle (Chet), and Kurt Henning (Debi), and their children: Chris Henning (Ember), Cole Knittle (Jamie), and Clint Henning (Tyffani). Her great-grandchildren include Kamiah Henning, Miles Henning, Lilian Henning, Travis Henning, Luke Henning, and Katielynn Knittle all of Fallon and Reno. She has two sisters Barbara (Bobby) Williams and Mary Alice Gadberry, and numerous nieces and nephews of Yuba City.www.thefallonpost.org
