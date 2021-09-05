CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary -- Patricia (Pat) Henning

By Rachel Dahl
thefallonpost.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia (Pat) Henning passed away on September 1st, 2021 in Fallon, NV. She was born in 1929 to Lewis Duncan and Myrtle Duncan of Yuba City, CA. She is survived by her husband Howard (Howie) Henning of Fallon, her children Kristi Knittle (Chet), and Kurt Henning (Debi), and their children: Chris Henning (Ember), Cole Knittle (Jamie), and Clint Henning (Tyffani). Her great-grandchildren include Kamiah Henning, Miles Henning, Lilian Henning, Travis Henning, Luke Henning, and Katielynn Knittle all of Fallon and Reno. She has two sisters Barbara (Bobby) Williams and Mary Alice Gadberry, and numerous nieces and nephews of Yuba City.

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Palo#The Reno Air Races
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituariespdjnews.com

Jared Wayne Williams

June 22, 1986 - September 2, 2021. Jarred never sat still. He just couldn’t. From the time he was born, he was one big ball of action. That never stopped. Whether it was fishing with Garrett & Tyler, swimming at the Perry pool, roller blading with his dog Riley, wearing a Maroon singlet in wrestling, jumping on the trampoline with Kyle, getting in trouble with TJ and Caleb, following Noodle around at tournaments, playing Rugby at OSU, camping at Waltermire’s pond, working in Grandma Sally’s garden, playing lineman in football, hunting with his Dad and Pa, swimming with Ruthie, traveling with his Mom, talking football with Pepa, cooking with Mema, skiing with the Baptist Youth, riding his Wave Runner, wrangling sheep at Adi’s shows (he hated sheep but loved Adi), or Nerf gun battles with Tanner and Taler. . . he was always on the move.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Larry Reger

Mr. Larry Reger, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away September 6, 2021 at his residence. Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order. All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now. CodeMonkey. Coding for kids! Introducing programming games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy